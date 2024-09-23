Toyota Proace Max van review

Toyota offers conversion options for those after a specialist version of the Proace Max, such as tipper and dropside configurations that can be ordered from-factory, or more bespoke versions which can be commissioned via Toyota-authorised converters, such as refrigerated vans. Should you prefer, the Proace Max can also simply be ordered as a Chassis Cab ready for your own modifications.

The Toyota Proace Max is offered in the UK with a 138bhp 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel or as a fully-electric version producing 272bhp, simply called the Proace Max Electric. The diesel can be had with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.

MPG, CO2 and Running Costs

The Toyota Proace Max is offered with one engine choice, which is the 138bhp version of the Stellantis group’s 2.2-litre diesel four-cylinder engine, rather than the slightly more economical, but less powerful 120bhp version that’s available in some of its Stellantis counterparts. As a result the Proace Max diesel gets up to 36.7mpg with the six-speed manual transmission, or 33mpg with the eight-speed automatic. With the manual gearbox, CO2 emissions range from between 204-238g/km, while the automatic emits slightly more from 226-238g/km.

The Toyota Proace Max is also available as a fully electric model which has an official range of 260 miles. That’s one of the most impressive range figures in the class, on par with models like the Fiat E-Ducato and Peugeot E-Boxer with which it shares its underpinnings, and further than the Ford E-Transit which has a maximum range of 249 miles. This figure will differ in the real world depending on the load and weight of the vehicle when transporting goods, so if you’ll be carrying particularly heavy loads over long distances it might not be worth going for the EV.

Load Space and Practicality

The height and length options of the Toyota Proace Max aren’t quite as extensive as those offered by the Fiat, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Citroen versions, with Toyota having streamlined them with a view to expanding the choice in the future if there’s the demand.