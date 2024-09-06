Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Ferrari’s first electric car on track for October 2025 reveal

Ferrari’s first EV looks set to be one of the most anticipated cars of the year

By:Alastair Crooks
4 Feb 2025
Ferrari EV spy shot - front 3/47

In the midst of Ferrari’s 2024 results presentation, CEO Benedetto Vigna appeared to confirm the date when we can expect a full unveiling of the firm's upcoming all-electric car - the first EV in Ferrari's long and illustrious history 

In what appeared to be a nod to the new EV creation, Vigna said: “We will reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day.” The announcement came at a celebratory moment for the Italian brand, which revealed that it registered a profit of over 1.56bn euros (roughly £1.26m) in 2024, marking a 21 per cent increase over 2023. 

Vigna also linked the new Ferrari F80 hypercar, with its 800V architecture and self-charging hybrid system, to Ferrari’s electric future model, stating: “The will to progress that has always characterized Ferrari has led to innovation in our infrastructure, with the inauguration of the e-building; in our products, best highlighted by the new supercar, the Ferrari F80; and in R&D, with the new E-Cells Lab that will further strengthen our electrochemical knowledge to prepare us for the future.”

“It will be an important moment in our history. For the first time we will have three kinds of traction - ICE, hybrid and electric”, added Vigna.

We’ve already caught the new Ferrari EV out testing. The early prototype spotted in September 2024 was still very much in the ‘mule’ phase and Ferrari hasn’t taken orders from prospective buyers just yet. Camouflage on the test car doesn’t give much away as to what the production electric car might look like, but it still provides some clues as to what’s in store.

For a start, we can say with some confidence that the EV will be a four-door, as the Maserati Levante-bodied prototype suggests. This is not to say it’ll be an SUV, but it could potentially take the form of an aggressively styled crossover, in a similar fashion to the Purosangue.

Ferrari EV spy shot - rear 3/47

It is likely to be lower than its V12-powered sibling, though, as the images suggest the prototype has a comparatively low windscreen base. In order to offer the performance we’d expect of any Ferrari, it’s certain to feature at least a dual-motor powertrain which will make it all-wheel drive, too. 

It’s impossible to know what sort of potential power and performance figures Ferrari will be aiming for, but it’ll need to compete with EVs already on sale – such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo S or new Audi RS e-tron GT Performance – as well as the electric four-seater that Lamborghini has confirmed it’s developing.

Channelling Ferrari’s character will be an essential part of the new model, so the approach it takes in terms of the noise it makes will be one of the key factors. Just like Porsche, and more recently Lotus, Ferrari will probably augment the natural noise of the electric motors, rather than directly faking the soundtrack of an internal combustion engine. 

Some of the technical advances made in the Purosangue will also be deployed, with the use of clever fully-active suspension and rear-wheel steering leveraged to make the big EV drive like a Ferrari should.

The prototype here is also running some very large wheels, behind which we expect to see a substantial set of carbon ceramic brakes.

Given that Ferrari is venturing into uncharted territory in making an EV, we expect the development phase to be extensive, and it may be another 12 months until we even see the finished production model. Whenever it emerges, it seems certain to be as polarising as the Purosangue, but unquestionably one of the most eagerly anticipated electric cars ever. 

Are you excited for Ferrari's first electric car? Let us know in the comments section below...

