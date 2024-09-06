Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Ferrari electric car seen out and about again as full reveal draws closer

Four-door practicality mixed with supercar power for Ferrari’s first EV

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Feb 2025
Ferrari EV Mule - front end13

Ferrari is about to finally take the plunge and launch its first-ever all-electric car, and we’ve caught it testing once again in mule form ahead of its unveiling in October.

The prototype we’ve spotted still wears a similar camouflage to the model we spotted testing back in September. However, despite some body panels and rear lights taken from the Maserati Levante, the test car has been modified extensively to not only fit Ferrari’s electric powertrain underneath, but a lower and more driver-focused chassis, too. 

Ferrari hasn’t said what segment the new EV will compete in, although we strongly suspect it will be pitched as an alternative to the Purosangue, given its four-door practicality and dimensions. The mule also provides some clues as to what’s in store for Ferrari’s electric car in terms of design.

The headlights look like they’ve been taken from the Roma and the tail-lights and boot lid are from the Levante, But the flared front wings are bespoke to the Ferrari and feature a more streamlined profile than the Purosangue’s. The front bumper showcases an open and aggressive style; we assume the side air intakes will help to cool the front brakes, which we expect will have carbon-ceramic discs. Sitting over those brakes are a set of massive 24-inch wheels. 

Ferrari recently gave us our first confirmation of the electric car’s unveiling, too. In the midst of the brand’s 2024 results presentation, CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “We will reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day.” The announcement came at a celebratory moment for the Italian marque, which revealed that it registered a profit of more than 1.56bn euros (roughly £1.26b) in 2024, marking a 21 per cent increase over 2023. 

Vigna also linked the new Ferrari F80 hypercar, with its 800V architecture and self-charging hybrid system, to the firm’s electric plan moving forward. He said: “The will to progress that has always characterized Ferrari has led to innovation in our infrastructure, with the inauguration of the e-building; in our products, best highlighted by the new supercar, the Ferrari F80; and in R&D, with the new E-Cells Lab that will further strengthen our electrochemical knowledge to prepare us for the future.” 

“It will be an important moment in our history. For the first time we will have three kinds of traction: ICE, hybrid and electric,” added Vigna.

The ‘E-Cells Lab’ Ferrari is building is expected to open its production line this year. The company is planning on producing electric motors and key powertrain components in-house, although batteries are expected to be sourced from external suppliers. 

Ferrari EV Mule - rear 3/413

The new electric vehicle is likely to be lower than its V12-powered Purosangue sibling, though, with the photos suggesting the prototype has a comparatively low windscreen base. In order to offer the performance we’d expect of any Ferrari, it’s certain to feature at least a dual-motor powertrain, which will make it all-wheel drive, too.

Channelling Ferrari’s character will be an essential part of the new model, so the approach it takes in terms of the noise it produces will be one of the key factors. Just as with Porsche, and more recently Lotus, Ferrari will probably augment the natural sound of the electric motors, rather than directly faking the soundtrack of an internal-combustion engine. 

Some of the technical advances made in the Purosangue will also be deployed, with the use of clever fully active suspension and rear-wheel steering leveraged to make the big EV drive like a Ferrari should.

Are you excited for Ferrari's first electric car? Let us know in the comments section below...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

