New Ferrari electric car seen out and about again as full reveal draws closer

Ferrari recently gave us our first confirmation of the electric car’s unveiling, too. In the midst of the brand’s 2024 results presentation, CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “We will reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day.” The announcement came at a celebratory moment for the Italian marque, which revealed that it registered a profit of more than 1.56bn euros (roughly £1.26b) in 2024, marking a 21 per cent increase over 2023.

Vigna also linked the new Ferrari F80 hypercar, with its 800V architecture and self-charging hybrid system, to the firm’s electric plan moving forward. He said: “The will to progress that has always characterized Ferrari has led to innovation in our infrastructure, with the inauguration of the e-building; in our products, best highlighted by the new supercar, the Ferrari F80; and in R&D, with the new E-Cells Lab that will further strengthen our electrochemical knowledge to prepare us for the future.”

“It will be an important moment in our history. For the first time we will have three kinds of traction: ICE, hybrid and electric,” added Vigna.

The ‘E-Cells Lab’ Ferrari is building is expected to open its production line this year. The company is planning on producing electric motors and key powertrain components in-house, although batteries are expected to be sourced from external suppliers.

The new electric vehicle is likely to be lower than its V12-powered Purosangue sibling, though, with the photos suggesting the prototype has a comparatively low windscreen base. In order to offer the performance we’d expect of any Ferrari, it’s certain to feature at least a dual-motor powertrain, which will make it all-wheel drive, too.

Channelling Ferrari’s character will be an essential part of the new model, so the approach it takes in terms of the noise it produces will be one of the key factors. Just as with Porsche, and more recently Lotus, Ferrari will probably augment the natural sound of the electric motors, rather than directly faking the soundtrack of an internal-combustion engine.

Some of the technical advances made in the Purosangue will also be deployed, with the use of clever fully active suspension and rear-wheel steering leveraged to make the big EV drive like a Ferrari should.

