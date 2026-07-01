Having surprised us earlier in the year with a first look at the new Multiplina, Fiat has brought the finished version to the Paris Motor Show with a few design tweaks for the cutesy, retro-inspired EV.

A few months ago, Fiat CEO Olivier François originally told us the Fiat Multiplina “will be much better looking” than the one we saw in the summer. In Paris we’ve had the chance to see a new front end with additional strakes besides the Fiat logo and ‘Multiplina’ branding on the front bumper, though the rest of it looks very similar. Even the same two-tone orange and white paintwork remains.

Fiat says the Multiplina design is a “bold, socially relevant reinterpretation of the legendary 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla”, rather than of the wacky six-seat MPV of the late nineties. The simplistic, rounded profile and inoffensive front fascia are all in-keeping with the Topolino city car - which is not by accident because the Multiplina shares the same platform.

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While the Topolino EV is classified as an L6 quadricycle in Europe, the Multiplina has a stretched platform and the additional room is used for a larger battery. It complies with L7 regulations, which basically means it’ll be faster and have a longer range than the Topolino, which tops out at 28mph and 45 miles respectively.