Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Fiat Multiplina is a super-cute, four-seat city car based on the Topolino

Topolino too small and slow? New Multiplina promises more space, range and power

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Oct 2026
Fiat Multiplina - front angled

Having surprised us earlier in the year with a first look at the new Multiplina, Fiat has brought the finished version to the Paris Motor Show with a few design tweaks for the cutesy, retro-inspired EV.

A few months ago, Fiat CEO Olivier François originally told us the Fiat Multiplina “will be much better looking” than the one we saw in the summer. In Paris we’ve had the chance to see a new front end with additional strakes besides the Fiat logo and ‘Multiplina’ branding on the front bumper, though the rest of it looks very similar. Even the same two-tone orange and white paintwork remains.

Fiat says the Multiplina design is a “bold, socially relevant reinterpretation of the legendary 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla”, rather than of the wacky six-seat MPV of the late nineties. The simplistic, rounded profile and inoffensive front fascia are all in-keeping with the Topolino city car - which is not by accident because the Multiplina shares the same platform.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Topolino EV is classified as an L6 quadricycle in Europe, the Multiplina has a stretched platform and the additional room is used for a larger battery. It complies with L7 regulations, which basically means it’ll be faster and have a longer range than the Topolino, which tops out at 28mph and 45 miles respectively. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Fiat claims the Multiplina will reach a top speed of 55mph, just 1mph shy of the maximum allowed within L7 regulations. The range figure hasn’t been announced, but we’ve been told to expect a bump over the Topolino’s 5.4kWh battery and 8bhp electric motor. Speaking to Auto Express, Gaetano Thorel, head of Fiat Europe, said that compared to the Topolino, the Multiplina “will have a bigger battery for obvious reasons, will certainly have higher miles [range] and speed will link to the [L7] category.” 

As for a tie-up like the Citroen Ami and its Fiat Topolino sibling, we asked Thorel whether to expect a Citroen-badged version of the Multiplina. “Oh, we're working on it, it's still early. Though for the time being, it's Fiat.”

Fiat Multiplina - front end

The Multiplina was first shown as the Quattrolino concept that Fiat revealed at the Stellantis Investor Day in May, alongside the new Panda-based Grizzly SUVs and the Tris three-wheeler. However, Fiat had to change the name as Audi’s long-held trademark over the ‘quattro’ term, made the Quattrolino name “impossible to use”.  

Pricing hasn’t been hinted at for the Multiplina, but given that it’ll be positioned between the £9,000 Topolino and the £21,000 all-electric Fiat 500, expect the new four-seater to rival the likes of the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03, starting at around £14,000. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Paris Motor Show 2026 live: Stunning new Alfa Romeo, Citroen 2CV reborn and more
Paris Motor Show 2026

Paris Motor Show 2026 live: Stunning new Alfa Romeo, Citroen 2CV reborn and more

Car brands from all over the world have taken over Paris and let their imaginations run wild...
News
12 Oct 2026
New Geely Monjaro EM-i has a jab at Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe
Geely Monjaro EM-i - front

New Geely Monjaro EM-i has a jab at Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe

Yes, this large plug-in hybrid SUV’s name sounds the same as the weight loss drug, but it’s spelt differently…
News
12 Oct 2026
New Hyundai Staria Cargo looks like a van from the future
New Hyundai Staria Cargo - dynamic front 3/4

New Hyundai Staria Cargo looks like a van from the future

Hyundai has revealed a cargo version of its electric van, although we don’t know if it’s coming to the UK just yet
News
12 Oct 2026
Wild Peugeot E-T16 concept reinvents iconic 205 eighties rally car
Peugeot E-T16 concept at the Paris Motor Show

Wild Peugeot E-T16 concept reinvents iconic 205 eighties rally car

Triple-motor ‘hyperhatch’ could give us a battle for the ages with Renault, if Peugeot decides to build it
News
12 Oct 2026

Most Popular

New Citroen 2CV: retro-futuristic concept previews £13k EV
Citroen 2CV Concept

New Citroen 2CV: retro-futuristic concept previews £13k EV

A reboot of the 2CV has been on the cards for years, but only now are conditions right for it to prosper
News
12 Oct 2026
New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement
New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - front static with Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks stood next to the car

New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement

Along with a revamped exterior, the ID. Tiguan brings a host of cabin upgrades too
News
9 Oct 2026
With diesel prices at almost £11 per gallon, the Gov must lower the VAT rate at the pumps
Rutherford fuel prices

With diesel prices at almost £11 per gallon, the Gov must lower the VAT rate at the pumps

Mike Rutherford reckons it’s time for No.10 to step in and admit that the taxes it imposes fuel are now unreasonably high
Opinion
11 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content