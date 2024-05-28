New Fiat 500 Hybrid in the works, plus next-generation battery to boost EV’s appeal

The latest iteration of the Fiat 500 was unveiled in 2020 and has been offered exclusively as an electric car since then – hence why it’s officially called the 500e. That name will be even more important going forward, as a hybrid version of the retro-inspired city car is on its way.

The plans for its development were revealed by Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Fiat’s parent company Stellantis. He also announced that the new Fiat 500 Hybrid, or whatever name it's eventually given, will be produced in the same factory in Turin, Italy, as the pure-electric 500e.

The 500 Hybrid will probably use the same mild-hybrid technology that Stellantis has been installing in numerous models recently, including the Fiat 600 compact SUV, plus cars like the Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa.

That hybrid powertrain consists of a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. Cars featuring this setup can cover short distances on pure-electric power, like in low-speed city traffic, and the e-motor helps when accelerating, too. This is not a plug-in hybrid, however; there is no functionality to connect the car to the mains.

However, shoehorning this powertrain into the Fiat 500e might not be a simple task. For starters, the 500e sits on a different platform to the 600, and the other cars that are available with this mild-hybrid system. The 500 is also much more compact (3,632mm long) than those other cars, which is likely to create some hurdles.

Meanwhile the 500e is due to receive a new generation of battery that Fiat hopes will make the EV more attractive to potential customers. We assume the new powerpack will boost the 500e’s 199-mile maximum range, especially with the impending introduction of cars like the new MINI Cooper SE and Renault 5 E-Tech, both of which are capable of nearly 250 miles on a charge.

