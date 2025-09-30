Farewell Ford Focus ST: production of iconic hot hatch ends

It's the news no enthusiast wanted to hear: the Ford Focus ST is no more. The final example of the fast Ford rolled off the Saarlouis assembly line in Germany on 26 September, marking the end of a hot hatch lineage spanning more than two decades.

The writing has been on the wall for the Blue Oval's performance models across Europe. The Focus ST order books were closed months ago, and its demise follows the decision in 2023 to discontinue the beloved Fiesta ST, as Ford phases out its ‘traditional’ hatchback models. CEO Jim Farley recently defended the cuts, stating that the company was not making "any real money" on these cars, despite the fervent customer base.

The impact on Ford's European presence is stark, with its market share now sitting at a low of 3.3 per cent, behind rivals like Hyundai and Kia. With regular Focus production ending completely in November, the long-term future of the Saarlouis plant remains under review, though it is currently slated to stay open until 2032.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you fancy a Focus ST, you can explore an array of used models through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, starting from just £8,000.

Ford Focus ST generations

The Focus ST’s retirement closes the chapter on one of the most compelling stories in modern hot hatch history.