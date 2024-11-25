Ford Puma alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Ford's popular little SUV

Read on to find out more about five new alternatives to the Ford Puma, followed by our picks for five used cars that you might also consider instead of a Puma.

Renault Captur

Prices from £21,395

The Renault Captur isn’t as good to drive as the Ford Puma, but it’s still one of the top alternative choices. Its main selling point is its excellent hybrid powertrain, which is efficient and keeps tax bills down, too. The Captur is spacious inside, righting the Puma’s key wrong, and the infotainment system is also excellent.

Dacia Duster

Prices from £18,745

If you’re looking for a budget alternative to the Ford Puma that will save you money without sacrificing space and tech, the Dacia Duster is a great option. It’s really affordable but still decent to drive, roomy inside and looks smart, too. It doesn’t feel as upmarket as the Ford, nor does it drive as well, but the Duster easily makes up for that with its affordable price.

Hyundai Kona

Prices from £30,385

The Hyundai Kona offers a more comfortable and quiet-driving option for people looking for a small car similar to the Ford Puma. It’s roomy inside, too, and there are petrol, hybrid and electric-only versions to choose from. It’s not close to the Ford when it comes to handling and driving enjoyment, but for people who don’t mind that it’s an excellent choice.

Jeep Avenger

Prices from £24,999

The Jeep Avenger isn’t as authentic as some other models from the brand when it comes to off-road ability, but it’s closer to being a 4x4 than the Ford Puma, even though it’s not yet available with four-wheel drive. It’s good to drive and has a charming character, similar to the Ford, but also as with the Puma it’s not especially spacious inside and the interior feels a little cheap considering the price.

Peugeot 2008

Prices from £28,405

The Peugeot 2008 is one of the best-looking small SUVs around, and it’s available with petrol or electric power. The interior is just as upmarket as the exterior, so it feels like you get a lot of car for the money, although it’s not all that spacious nor is it as fun as the Puma. However, for people who like their SUVs to look good but still have a reasonable price tag, the 2008 is a good option.

Used Ford Puma alternatives

You can pick up a used Ford Puma from around three years old and with under 50,000 miles for somewhere between £8k and £12k depending on specification and condition, so let’s take a look at some cars you might also be able to afford on the used market that are just as good.

SEAT Arona

The SEAT Arona was one of our favourite small SUVs when it was launched, and it looks like fine value on the used market. It’s good to drive, roomy inside and boasts an impressive level of tech; it should include everything you need, as long as you choose a mid-spec model or above. It looks good and matches the Ford for comfort, so it’s a great alternative choice.

Citroen C3 Aircross

The Citroen C3 Aircross is an alternative to the Ford Puma for people who want a small SUV that’s pretty much the opposite of the Ford. Where the Puma is fun to drive and feels sporty, the C3 is very relaxed, comfortable and spacious, but it isn’t all that enjoyable otherwise. It’s a clever car with interesting features and all the tech you need, and it should be economical, too.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The beauty of depreciation is that you could buy a larger model from the class above for the same money as a Ford Puma on the used market. The Volkswagen Tiguan is way more spacious than the Ford, and it feels a step ahead when it comes to quality inside, plus it’s good to drive and comfortable, too. It’s not all that much fun on a B-road, but it’s a good SUV and makes an appealing used buy.

Skoda Kamiq

The Skoda Kamiq is an excellent small family car that offers a brilliant all-round package. It’s not as bold-looking as its Ford rival, but the Skoda is spacious, practical, good to drive, comfortable, economical and has plenty of performance even with a small 1.0-litre engine. It’s not the most exciting choice, yet it’s a great car and it ticks so many boxes that you should definitely consider one.

