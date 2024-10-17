New Honda Prelude coupé spotted testing for the first time

The first prototype of the new Honda Prelude has been spotted testing in Germany, with the next iteration of the two-door Japanese coupé expected to arrive in 2026 – 25 years after production finished for the previous Mk5.

A concept of the new Prelude was revealed last year, before making its European debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it appears that the road-going version has stuck very close to that sleek, athletic design. So we have a clear idea of what’s underneath the camouflage.

Even many of the finer details have been carried over, such as the thin slat across the sharply pointed nose that connects the slim headlights, flush door handles, a large rear windscreen and what is likely to be a full-width light bar at the rear, hidden underneath the camouflage.

However, we’re less sure about what’s going on under the bonnet, as all Honda has confirmed so far is that the Prelude will feature hybrid technology. Chief engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami has said: “The new Prelude not only marks the latest chapter in our ever-evolving hybrid story, it is also the product of 25 years of pioneering hybrid research and development.”

We expect the Prelude to feature a similar hybrid powertrain to the current Honda Civic hatchback. Its ‘e:HEV’ system relies on a direct-injection 2.0-litre petrol engine and two electric motors to drive the front wheels, while a small 1.05kWh battery provides a power boost at higher speeds and allows for pure-electric driving around town.

The regular Civic produces 181bhp, plus 315Nm of torque thanks to the e-motors, which allows for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Prelude got a little extra grunt.

Yamagami also confirmed to Auto Express that although the 324bhp turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the Honda Civic Type R would fit in the Prelude, there are no immediate plans for such a high-performance variant. However, some of Honda’s learnings from the Type R have influenced the chassis set-up.

We expect the new, sixth-generation Honda Prelude to be unveiled some time next year, before arriving in showrooms in 2026.

Are you excited for the new Honda Prelude? Let us know in the comments below...