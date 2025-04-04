Hyundai’s N division isn’t axing petrol hot hatchbacks just yet

The internal-combustion hot hatch isn’t quite dead yet, as Hyundai N is currently working on hybrid-powered successors to the critically acclaimed i20 N and its larger sibling, the i30 N.

Following both cars’ discontinuation in the UK and Europe, it was widely believed that Hyundai’s high-performance division had fully made the switch to electric power, focusing on the likes of the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the upcoming Ioniq 6 N saloon.

However, in an exclusive interview with Auto Express, vice president and co-founder of the N division, Joonwoo Park, described the brand’s legacy of building fun-yet-affordable ICE cars as its “backbone”.

“It’s not true that we’re moving to an EV performance brand,” Park explained. “We have a great legacy with i20 N and i30 N – we’re not stopping there. And he added: “There [likely] won’t be hybrid models from competitors in the future… building that sort of car could give us an advantage.”

So what sort of hybrid technology can we expect, and on what models will it materialise? Well, as executive expert at Hyundai Motor Europe and one of the brand’s chief test drivers, Alex Eichler, pointed out: “At this stage, we’re only in the pre-development of hybrid systems. When we do simulations, it’s interesting to see how lap times change whenever you tweak certain parameters.”