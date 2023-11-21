Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior

The popular Hyundai Tucson SUV has received a mid-life update, which will arrive in the UK early next year

by: Alastair Crooks
21 Nov 2023
We’re big fans of the current generation Hyundai Tucson, having awarded it our Mid-size SUV of the Year in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Now the wraps have come off the facelifted version, which has been “crafted with European customers in mind” according to Hyundai

Since the fourth-generation Tucson was launched in 2020, many of its rivals have been updated or replaced with newer models - such as the Peugeot 3008, Skoda Karoq and Honda CR-V, so competition to the Hyundai is as tough as ever.  

Having caught the revised Tucson testing a multitude of times, we’re not too surprised to see a rather mild update on the outside. Instead of taking on the blocky approach that’s been used for the new Santa Fe, the Tucson retains its existing “Parametric Dynamics” design language. 

The distinctive “Jewel Hidden Lights” at the front have been tweaked, as have the grille and lower bumper - but overall it's easily recognisable as a Tucson. The flanks feature wheelarch extensions in a contrasting grey colour, but on sportier versions like N-Line they should once again be painted in body colour. There are also redesigned alloy wheels, and at the rear the Tucson now has larger skid plates integrated into the bumper. 

Hyundai claims its interior changes bring a “harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics.” The biggest difference here is the repositioning of the central touchscreen to be connected to the driver’s display - just as on the latest Kona. The steering wheel is also borrowed from the Tucson’s smaller sibling, with a new badge in the centre. 

In a bid to make the Tucson’s fascia easier to use, Hyundai has ditched touch-sensitive haptic controls for dials for the temperature, and switches for more commonly used climate functions. The gear-selector buttons have been moved from the centre console, free up more storage space. 

The Tucson sits on Hyundai-Kia’s N3 platform and this should mean we won’t see any changes to the powertrain offerings. We expect to see the current range of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains carried over. 

There’s also no word on pricing for the new Tucson but don’t be surprised to see a mild increase over the current car’s £31,500 starting price when it goes on sale in 2024. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

