New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift revealed in sporty N Line trim

The distinctive “Jewel Hidden Lights'' at the front have been tweaked, as have the grille and lower bumper - but overall it's easily recognisable as a Tucson. The flanks feature wheelarch extensions in a contrasting grey colour on the standard car, although on the N Line these are painted in the body colour.

The exterior of the new Tucson has only been given a mild going over. Instead of taking on the blocky approach that’s been used for the new Santa Fe , the Tucson retains its existing “Parametric Dynamics” design language.

The current, fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been a leader in the family SUV segment since it arrived in 2020 and in 2024 it’ll gain a mid-life facelift - which has already been shown off on Hyundai’s Korean website.

The N Line also gets it’s own front bumper design, an exclusive grille and 19-inch alloy wheels with real carbon fibre centre caps, plus plenty of N Line badging all over. To the rear there are fins on the spoiler and the bumper has been modified too, the dual-exit exhaust tips are retained, however.

Hyundai claims its interior changes bring a “harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics.” The biggest difference here is the repositioning of the central touchscreen to be connected to the driver’s display - just as on the latest Kona. The steering wheel is also borrowed from the Tucson’s smaller sibling, with a new badge in the centre.

In a bid to make the Tucson’s fascia easier to use, Hyundai has ditched touch-sensitive haptic controls for dials for the temperature, and switches for more commonly used climate functions. The gear-selector buttons have been moved from the centre console, free up more storage space.

N Line models get red stitching on the suede upholstery, black inserts on the steering wheel and more N Line badges. Hyundai has also detailed some N Performance options, including bigger four-piston front brakes finished in red paint and 19-inch lightweight matte black wheels.

The Tucson sits on Hyundai-Kia’s N3 platform and this should mean we won’t see any changes to the powertrain offerings. We expect to see the current range of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains carried over.

There’s also no word on pricing for the new Tucson but don’t be surprised to see a mild increase over the current car’s £31,500 starting price when it goes on sale in 2024.

