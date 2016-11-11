KGM Tivoli review

Is the KGM Tivoli a good car?

On paper, the KGM Tivoli (formally known as the SsangYong Tivoli until 2024) looks like an attractive proposition in a segment where sensibility and practicality trump most other attributes. It’s got all the equipment you could hope for in a relatively cheap compact SUV, it’s spacious inside and the warranty period is impressive. You can’t ignore the poor driving experience and inefficiency, however, and it generally feels a step behind the Dacia Duster and alternatives from Stellantis. Plus, while the interior is solid overall, the quality of the materials isn’t great – even for a car at this price point.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Small SUV Powertrain 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Safety Not tested by Euro NCAP Warranty Five years/100,000 miles

How much does the KGM Tivoli cost?

The Tivoli sits at the entry point to KGM’s range, and is described by the firm itself as a ‘value-priced compact SUV’. That claim is comfortably backed up by prices starting from just over £23,000 for a manual version or around £24,500 for the automatic (those are the two options in the single K40 trim).

So the Tivoli is keenly priced, but it still has some tough competition in the shape of the Dacia Duster, Vauxhall Frontera, Citroen C3 Aircross and the MG ZS, and there are also B-segment supermini-based crossovers to contend with too, such as the Renault Captur and Nissan Juke. Unlike the Vauxhall, Citroen and MG, the Tivoli doesn’t come with the option of a pure-electric drivetrain as it’s only offered with a turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, with the aforementioned manual or automatic transmissions sending power to the front wheels only.