New 10,000rpm Lamborghini V8 engine destined for the Huracan’s replacement

Lamborghini has revealed the first official details about the powertrain due to be fitted to its new Huracan-replacing supercar – likely called the Lamborghini Temerario. Judging by the on–paper stats, you could be forgiven for thinking that the twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 is just a modified version of the engine you’ll find in the Lamborghini Urus (or numerous Porsches, Bentleys and Audis), but no. This is a brand new, clean sheet design – and it revs to an astonishing 10,000rpm.

The numbers so far released are already quite staggering. The engine itself is capable of generating 789bhp which equates to 197bhp per litre. This peak figure is produced from between 9,000 and 9,750rpm, with a maximum torque output of 730Nm generated over a plane between 4,000 and 7,000rpm. The turbochargers themselves sit in a hot-V configuration between the two cylinder banks, which is a common layout to aid both packaging and response.

Keeping to Lamborghini’s wholesale adoption of electrification, this engine is then joined by no less than three electric motors as part of a high performance hybrid system. The first of those is sandwiched between the V8 engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and produces a further 147bhp and 300Nm of torque on its own. Together with the combustion engine’s output, drive from this unit will probably be sent purely to the rear wheels.