New 10,000rpm Lamborghini V8 engine destined for the Huracan’s replacement
A brand new twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine will produce 788bhp with even more coming from the hybrid bits!
Lamborghini has revealed the first official details about the powertrain due to be fitted to its new Huracan-replacing supercar – likely called the Lamborghini Temerario. Judging by the on–paper stats, you could be forgiven for thinking that the twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 is just a modified version of the engine you’ll find in the Lamborghini Urus (or numerous Porsches, Bentleys and Audis), but no. This is a brand new, clean sheet design – and it revs to an astonishing 10,000rpm.
The numbers so far released are already quite staggering. The engine itself is capable of generating 789bhp which equates to 197bhp per litre. This peak figure is produced from between 9,000 and 9,750rpm, with a maximum torque output of 730Nm generated over a plane between 4,000 and 7,000rpm. The turbochargers themselves sit in a hot-V configuration between the two cylinder banks, which is a common layout to aid both packaging and response.
Keeping to Lamborghini’s wholesale adoption of electrification, this engine is then joined by no less than three electric motors as part of a high performance hybrid system. The first of those is sandwiched between the V8 engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and produces a further 147bhp and 300Nm of torque on its own. Together with the combustion engine’s output, drive from this unit will probably be sent purely to the rear wheels.
In addition to this, there are two more electric motors mounted on the front axle, which in a similar way to the Lamborghini Revuelto should provide drive exclusively to the front wheels. Lamborghini has yet to confirm full details of the front motors, but they’re also rated at 147bhp each on the Revuelto, adding a further 296bhp to the powertrain’s grand total. As such, this could see the so-called ‘baby’ Lamborghini produce just as much power as the full-sized Revuelto, which is also significantly more than the Ferrari 296GTB and McLaren Artura.
Of course a Lamborghini isn’t just about the numbers, but the emotional aspects of these highly-strung powertrains, too. In this department Lamborghini is adamant that the V8’s response and sound are just as dramatic and charismatic as on the iconic V10 engine it’ll replace.
Other technical details regarding the engine such as whether it includes a flat-plane crankshaft – common in high-revving V8s like this – or a solenoid-driven valvetrain are as yet unknown, but in any case Lamborghini can consider our appetites whetted.
This news adds to what we already know from Lamborghini Temerario prototypes that have been spied over the last 24 months, such as the compact body and typical wedge shape derived from the current Huracan. Elements such as the dramatic cut-away rear bumper, thin headlights and hexagonal daytime running lights will help distinguish this new car from both Huracan and Revuelto, but there’s likely to be lots more detail hiding under the skin.
