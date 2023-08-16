We spied the new Land Rover Defender Sport testing earlier this year, but now we’ve grabbed much better pictures of Land Rover's new baby SUV testing ahead of its reveal in 2026.

One of six new models that Jaguar Land Rover will launch next year, assuming it gets over its current cyber attack woes, the Defender Sport (or Defender 80 as it could be known), will sit beneath the Defender 90 three-door, but unlike its larger sibling, the Sport will be all-electric.

While the prototype spotted here wears the same amount of camouflage as the previous test car we spied, we can see the Defender Sport on the public road for the first time - giving us a much better sense of the baby Land Rover’s proportions. Its compact size can be seen in the short rear overhang, oblong wheelarches and a very upright rear screen.

The Defender is known for being one of the most off-road focused cars you can buy today - leaning on the go-anywhere values of the iconic original. For the smaller EV model, we suspect Land Rover will be keen to continue this tradition - especially with the design.

While the front end doesn’t look quite as bluff and the front bumper doesn’t seem to allow quite the same approach angle for off-roading, there’s a huge amount of wheelarch space (despite the massive alloy wheels). We can clearly see this car’s been getting mucky - news that’ll be welcomed by Defender fans.