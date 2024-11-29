Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

A hot new Range Rover Sport is on the way, or so it seems

Mystery surrounds muscular SUV caught on the back of a transporter in Dubai

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Nov 2024
Range Rover spy shot - rear 3/4 on transporter2

The Range Rover Sport performance SUV is a huge sales success, and this year we saw the launch of the most powerful iteration yet – the SV. 

Now we’ve caught a glimpse of a new, mystery Range Rover Sport model in Dubai, which hints at some interesting tweaks in store for 2025. 

Rather than catch the prototype undergoing road testing, we captured it on the back of a transporter, when the back end was partially revealed thanks to a gust of wind blowing its cover up. 

There’s cladding on the body, which suggests some styling revisions are on the way, but more intriguingly a twin-exit exhaust that sits centrally on the rear bumper is also visible.

As the Range Rover Sport SV uses a quad-exit exhaust system with the tips out wide, we suspect this prototype could be a variation of it – the wheels are the same 23-inch rims you’d find on the SV at any rate. 

If it gets the same powertrain as the SV, this version of the Sport won’t be left wanting for punch. The SV replaced the old supercharged 5.0-litre V8 with a mild-hybrid 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 from BMW. With 626bhp and 750Nm of torque available, it can sprint from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds and romp to a top speed of 180mph. 

However, the SV might lose its status as the fastest Sport relatively soon. We’ve seen a new all-electric model testing on the road ahead of a 2025 reveal and with dual-motor power a certainty, the instant electric torque could give the Range Rover Sport Electric even quicker acceleration figures.

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

