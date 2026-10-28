One-pedal-driving mode brings the car to an impressively gentle stop, but the strength of the braking effect is less than in a lot of cars so it does need a bit of space to slow right down. It can be easily activated with the driving mode selector, and you find yourself flicking it on when you come into town or hit a traffic jam.

Country road driving and handling

The laws of physics present huge challenges to SUVs trying to deliver a sporty drive on twisty, badly surfaced British B-roads, and a hefty 118.5kWh battery doesn’t help matters. Yet the Range Rover Sport Electric makes a remarkable fist of it and is right up with the best-handling electric large SUVs on sale despite its 2,770kg kerb weight.

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The often floaty ride of the regular Range Rover is banished in favour of a far more planted and confidence-inspiring feel. The air-suspension resists bounce over humps and bumps, soaking up the initial hit and then settling quickly, ready for the next one. In corners, the weight transfer is controlled and gradual, helped no doubt by that floor-mounted battery lowering the centre of gravity.

In Dynamic mode, if anything, things get a little too firm and focused for normal driving. The Sport Electric is great being driven swiftly around corners in its Comfort setting, whereas Dynamic transmits a lot more back from the surface that less keen drivers would be quite happy not knowing about. The steering is delicate and responsive in any mode, with only tiny inputs needed to keep the car on the desired course and a pleasant weighting when you wind on more lock.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Range Rover Sports tend to be fantastic motorway cars, and swapping the combustion engine for an electric drivetrain only enhances the serenity of the experience. It’s beautifully quiet and, while beaten for outright ride comfort by the floaty Range Rover, the Sport is still a top-class option to sit out a long journey in.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Range Rover Sport Electric EV550 542bhp 4.5s 124mph

Range, charging & running costs In terms of charging and efficiency, the Range Rover Sport Electric is competitive with luxury SUV rivals without standing out from the crowd.

Pros Real-world range close to official results

Residual values should be strong Cons There are longer range options

Insurance is in the highest group

We don’t have predicted residual values for the Range Rover Sport Electric, but Range Rover has an excellent record for building and marketing cars that hang on to their value, with a knock-on positive effect on running costs. The EV version is also going to be the cheapest in the range to fuel, assuming you can charge at home or use anything but the most exorbitantly priced public chargers. On the downside, insurance is in group 50.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The Range Rover Sport Electric’s official combined cycle efficiency is measured at 2.8 miles per KWh. This is nothing to write home about but it’s competitive against the Porsche Cayenne Electric – and our test drives suggest you can get close to matching it in the real world.