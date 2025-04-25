There’s a huge buzz about the Range Rover Electric, even though car fans have known it’s been coming for more than five years and 64,000 people are on the waiting list. That’s because there are no luxury electric SUVs with equal prestige or off-road ability, unless you give Mercedes’ G580 with EQ Technology a pass – which Range Rover’s engineers won’t.

Britain’s flagship e-SUV has two motors (or Electric Drive Units in JLR-speak), one turning each axle and delivering a total of 542bhp and a hefty 850Nm of torque. The Merc has four independent motors, enabling its party trick of spinning on its axis in a ‘tank turn’, but JLR senior off-road specialist Jason Walters dismisses this torque vectoring capability as a gimmick.

“When is tank steer actually usable? It just means you’ve got four big motors burning up energy and you’ve added 4-500kg to the car.” Walters also claims the Merc’s breakover angle is inferior and that the Range Rover’s real-world range – expected to exceed 300 miles – will be superior. It’s all down to JLR’s engineers being pragmatic, and striving to find the sweet spot between weight, battery size, power, efficiency and off-road capability.

Mitigating trade-offs comes up repeatedly during our prototype drive, on Land Rover’s off-road testing tracks surrounding Eastnor Castle, Herefordshire. JLR designed the aluminium architecture to go fully electric from day one, determined to preserve the SUV’s trademark comfort, practicality, cabin and boot space. “First and foremost this is a Range Rover: we’re just offering a new propulsion system,” chief programme engineer Simon Fairbrother tells Auto Express. We reckon it’ll cost around £150,000.