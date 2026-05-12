Lotus is pivoting to hybrid cars – including petrol/electric versions of its Eletre SUV and Emira sports car – because its 2028 ambition of 100 per cent electric sales has been scuppered by commercial reality.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit 2026, Lotus group CEO Qingfeng Feng outlined a flexible powertrain approach and a commitment to the Hethel factory in Norfolk, as the sporty British brand rebuilds after epically failing to reach 150,000 units a year by 2028. Last year deliveries dropped from 11,984 to 6,520 cars.

“In 2018 we launched the Vision 18 business strategy because we believed electrification could be the future trend. I must admit that the plan was aggressive, and we did act too fast,” said Feng. “That is why we made a change and decided to go hybrid.”

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Lotus has announced a new ‘Focus 2030’ initiative that it hopes will realign its priorities with demand in the luxury car market. Feng told the conference that global volume for upmarket pure electric cars numbered less than 10 per cent of total market, with demand also weak in China, the home market of Lotus parent Geely, despite it being the epicentre of ‘new energy vehicles’.

“That’s why we’re introducing our Focus 2030 strategy,” he explained. “We’ve set the [annual] target at 30,000 units: we believe that will be enough to keep us profitable and keep the business sustainable.”