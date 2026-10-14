Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has reiterated the group’s commitment to the Maserati brand after it was a conspicuous absentee from this year’s Paris Motor Show. Speaking with media, he said: “Maserati will be presented in December, in Modena. It won’t just be about slides, but a real plan that will secure the future for our beloved luxury brand.”

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The embattled Italian manufacturer has been under intense scrutiny regarding its future within the Stellantis conglomerate. Sales of its current models have been decimated in the last few years, as its initial dedication to electric powertrains, at the same time as killing off its V8 models, hasn’t proved popular with customers. In response, FIlosa continued: “Maserati needs product, Maserati needs technology, and these will be extensively presented in Modena in December.”

Front and centre of this new product offensive will be our first look at a concept previewing a replacement for the Levante, Maserati’s now-discontinued SUV that rivals cars such as the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE.

Maserati’s CEO, Santo Ficili, confirmed: “A new concept car will be presented. Let me call it Levante, just to say that we are coming back to the E SUV segment.”

However, while the Levante might prove to be a big driver of sales, the brand’s soul remains in its more traditional segments, one of which will be represented by a new interpretation of the iconic Quattroporte.