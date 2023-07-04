Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Mazda CX-80 range-topper SUV will be revealed on 18 April

The seven-seat CX-80 will be the largest Mazda SUV and come with ‘superior technology’

by: Alastair Crooks
12 Apr 2024
New Mazda CX-80 teaser Image4

A new Mazda SUV called the CX-80 is coming and it’s now been teased for the first time after a slew of spy shots. Alongside the new teaser images, Mazda announced that the CX-80 would be fully unveiled on 18 April as a ‘new flagship for Mazda in Europe’. 

The CX-80 will be the second Mazda to launch on its ‘Large Architecture’ platform - seen on the CX-60. Unlike the CX-60, the CX-80 will offer seven-seat capacity thanks to a stretched wheelbase, although with the rear seats up we expect the CX-80 to have less than the CX-60’s 570-litre boot space. Rivals for the CX-80 in the large SUV segment will include the Nissan X-Trail, the Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe

We’ve already seen the CX-80 testing on the road, but this is the first time Mazda has posted official teaser images of its three-row SUV. Mazda’s distinctive ‘Soul Red’ metallic paint is on show, contrasting the silver window trim and we can make out the rear light signature, spoiler and curved rear pillar will be similar to the CX-60’s.

Despite the camouflage on previous spy pictures, we can clearly see the front will retain a similar grille and headlight arrangement as the CX-60, incorporating Mazda’s Kodo design language. The headlight is connected to the grille, shrouded slightly by the bonnet line for an aggressive look. The overall outline of the grille apes that of the CX-60 and to the side we can see air intakes on the bumper. 

Mazda says the Large Product Group platform can accommodate mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, four-cylinder and straight-six petrol and straight-six diesel engines too. 

Mazda CX-80 (camouflaged test car) - front4

We expect plenty of crossover in terms of powertrains from the CX-60 here with a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol, a 3.3-litre turbocharged straight-six diesel and a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. 

Inside we expect to find a brace of 12.3-inch screens lifted from the CX-60 with Mazda’s handy rotary knob on the centre console taking care of the central screen’s infotainment functions. 

Mazda says the CX-80 will go on sale in the UK in May with first deliveries expected from August. With the current CX-60 starting from £45,045, the larger CX-80 should sit above the £50,000 mark.

What competition will the CX-80 face? These are the best large SUVs on sale right now...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

