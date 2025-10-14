Wild new Mazda Vision concept hints at future four-door coupe flagship

The 2025 Japan Mobility Show is only a few weeks away, but before the doors open, here’s a glimpse of what Mazda will have on display. On top of new developments in its carbon-neutral e-fuel program, it also looks like there’s a new concept car on the way that’ll give us an insight into the company’s future design direction, and possibly a new flagship saloon.

Visible in a heavily cropped image, the new concept appears to take the current Mazda 3’s design to a new extreme. The sleek roof and window line have clear connections to the stylish hatchback, but there’s also a much longer body and a sloping rear tailgate.

This doesn’t preview the successor for the RX-7 sports car that’s rumoured to be in the wings, but it could point towards a new rear-wheel-drive saloon or four-door coupe. A new high-end saloon isn’t quite so far-fetched, either, given that the brand had every intention of building one on the same platform as the CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs.

Both of them feature a rear-wheel drive-based architecture, with power going predominantly to the rear wheels – just as on a high-end BMW or Mercedes. This platform was also destined to underpin a saloon, previewed by the Mazda Vision Coupe Concept, as well as supporting Mazda’s new family of in-line six-cylinder engines, which only fit into this family of vehicles.

That part of the rear-drive project was ultimately cancelled, but due to strong global sales of Mazda new high-end SUVs, momentum has been building within the company for a high-end four-door flagship to be put back onto the agenda – something this new concept could well preview.

As for powertrains, we’re expecting some type of combustion powertrain – likely drawing from Mazda’s latest family of six-cylinder engines, or possibly a plug-in hybrid model.

We’ll only have to wait a couple more weeks to see what exactly Mazda has in store, but there’s a good chance that if this model comes to light, it will be relevant to markets outside Japan. The USA and Australia are critical markets for the brand, and so both will have a good chance of taking the new model. If it is available in Japan and Australia, right-hand-drive production will be guaranteed, so the UK could be next in line.

