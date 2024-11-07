Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes-AMG SUV flagship to rival future Porsche Cayenne

AMG's new bespoke platform will underpin a surprise full-size SUV alongside a sleek four-door saloon

By:Jordan Katsianis
7 Nov 2024
Mercedes-AMG SUV silhouette teaser image

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed it will build a bespoke ‘full-sized’ electric SUV that’ll top the electric range alongside its forthcoming low-slung four-door saloon. Developed on the new AMG.EA architecture, this high-end model will rival other big electric SUVs, such as Porsche’s forthcoming electric Cayenne

AMG is yet to reveal much about the SUV, but we know lots about the platform itself, from which most of its technology will originate. The chassis will be very aluminium-intensive, and run a traditional skateboard-style layout with a large battery pack running on an 800V electrical system, with a clear design mantra of ‘AMG First, EV Second’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It will have at least two electric motors, which are of a new-age axial-flux design and are significantly lighter and more tightly packaged than a comparable radial-flux motor found in most current EVs. These improvements in packaging could even see the application of three or four-motor layouts, giving the car total torque vectoring control across the axles.

We can only speculate on power for now, but being at the very pinnacle of AMG’s electric range, we suspect it could have in excess of 1,000bhp.

Alongside the powertrains, we also expect a full suite of high-end chassis technology including rear-wheel steering and carbon-ceramic brakes. 

AMG has also revealed a teaser image of the new car’s silhouette, which shows a relatively traditional two-box shape rather than a ultra-sporting fastback design. It also features a relatively long bonnet; something that’s in stark contrast to the EQE and EQS AMG SUVs currently in production. 

A production date has yet to be confirmed, but the first prototypes are now ready to hit the road, which suggests it may arrive some time in 2026, or around 12 to 18 months after the forthcoming four-door saloon. 

Pace and practicality! These the fastest SUVs in the world...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024
Advanced Mercedes safety tech has 25 years to end all road accidents
Mercedes EQS - front end

Advanced Mercedes safety tech has 25 years to end all road accidents

Zero road accidents by 2050? We test latest Mercedes tech that’s intended to keep drivers out of trouble
Features
4 Nov 2024
Now that’s a camper van! Brabus Big Boy 1200 is a £1m super-luxury motorhome
Brabus Big Boy 1200 - outdoor front 3/4

Now that’s a camper van! Brabus Big Boy 1200 is a £1m super-luxury motorhome

The Big Boy 1200 comes with a 523bhp 12.8-litre diesel engine and a PlayStation 5
News
4 Nov 2024
Mercedes confirms future EQ cars will have traditional ‘class’ names
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 - EQS badge

Mercedes confirms future EQ cars will have traditional ‘class’ names

German brand’s boss confirms it is revamping its all-electric EQ naming strategy
News
9 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range
Suzuki e Vitara reveal - front

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range

The compact Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be available with four-wheel drive, and should arrive next summer
News
4 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k
Dacia Spring Cargo - front static

Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k

The commercial version of Dacia’s cut-price Spring EV ditches the back seats to increase cargo space
News
5 Nov 2024
Bristol Cars to return as an EV-maker but there's still a place for petrol
Bristol Vision 8.0 - render

Bristol Cars to return as an EV-maker but there's still a place for petrol

Grand touring specialist could return with petrol, hybrid and fully electric cars
News
4 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content