New Mercedes-AMG SUV flagship to rival future Porsche Cayenne

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed it will build a bespoke ‘full-sized’ electric SUV that’ll top the electric range alongside its forthcoming low-slung four-door saloon. Developed on the new AMG.EA architecture, this high-end model will rival other big electric SUVs, such as Porsche’s forthcoming electric Cayenne.

AMG is yet to reveal much about the SUV, but we know lots about the platform itself, from which most of its technology will originate. The chassis will be very aluminium-intensive, and run a traditional skateboard-style layout with a large battery pack running on an 800V electrical system, with a clear design mantra of ‘AMG First, EV Second’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It will have at least two electric motors, which are of a new-age axial-flux design and are significantly lighter and more tightly packaged than a comparable radial-flux motor found in most current EVs. These improvements in packaging could even see the application of three or four-motor layouts, giving the car total torque vectoring control across the axles.

We can only speculate on power for now, but being at the very pinnacle of AMG’s electric range, we suspect it could have in excess of 1,000bhp.

Alongside the powertrains, we also expect a full suite of high-end chassis technology including rear-wheel steering and carbon-ceramic brakes.

AMG has also revealed a teaser image of the new car’s silhouette, which shows a relatively traditional two-box shape rather than a ultra-sporting fastback design. It also features a relatively long bonnet; something that’s in stark contrast to the EQE and EQS AMG SUVs currently in production.

A production date has yet to be confirmed, but the first prototypes are now ready to hit the road, which suggests it may arrive some time in 2026, or around 12 to 18 months after the forthcoming four-door saloon.

Pace and practicality! These the fastest SUVs in the world...