Huge Mercedes GLC illuminated grille ushers in a new design era
Illuminated face for all new Merc models will ensure everyone sees you coming – come rain or shine
Mercedes has revealed the first glimpse of its next-generation design language, including a feature that will ensure you always know when one of its models is bearing down on you in your rear-view mirror – presumably in the fast lane of the motorway.
Centred around a three-panel light-up grille and an illuminated badge, the new look will appear on the electric-only Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology, which is set to make its public debut at next month’s Munich Motor Show.
The maker is calling it a reinterpretation of “one of the most iconic design elements in automotive history” – referring to its recognisable chrome grille design that dates back to the early 20th century.
The dramatic reinvention features 140 LEDs hidden behind a “smoked-glass-effect lattice structure”, powering 942 backlit squares across three separate panels. In the centre sits the familiar three-pointed star, which will be illuminated to a lesser or greater extent depending on market legislation.
According to Mercedes CEO, Ola Källenius, the front end of the firm’s cars is its “calling card”, despite originally being designed with a ’form follows function’ philosophy; its honeycomb structure’s primary purpose was to cool the big-capacity engines fitted during the inter-war period.
But what started as an operational necessity, quickly manifested into a core styling feature. Speaking to Auto Express, Källenius referenced his childhood, claiming that “if there was a Mercedes in the neighbourhood, every single kid knew which one it was”.
Not content with its bold new face, Mercedes is even considering implementing functionality later down the line that would allow you to customise the lighting signature emitted from those 140 LEDs – via the car’s infotainment screen. Design spokesperson Larissa Schulz told us: “I think that is something you can see in the future”.
While Mercedes is keeping the rest of the GLC’s design under wraps for now, spy shots give us a good idea of the car’s overall proportions. Rumoured to be based on the bespoke new MB.EA platform – also set to underpin the future electric C-Class – it looks to get headlights that are smaller and lower-set than before, plus a dramatically extended wheelbase and slightly sloping roofline. We can also pick out the flush door handles, plus rear lights featuring the star design found on the latest E-Class saloon.
Inside, Mercedes has confirmed the SUV will get an “all-new, seamless MBUX Hyperscreen”. The maker says it “elevates the inside of the new GLC in a way never seen before,” though exactly what form this will take remains to be seen.
Despite being called GLC, this new electric variant will not replace the existing combustion-powered model, but rather sit alongside it in the range. The car it does replace is Merc’s first mass-produced EV, the EQC, which was launched in 2019.
The MB.EA platform would give the new GLC a more efficient base than that used by the first-generation model, and allow it to use more advanced battery packs and electric motors. It’s also expected to feature an 800V electrical architecture, like the Porsche Macan Electric, which would help with both charging and performance.
The result should be a substantial improvement on the EQC’s 255-mile range. That old model was only available in one specification, with dual motors and all-wheel drive as standard. However, single-motor variants may serve as the entry point to the new electric GLC range, as is the case with the Mercedes EQE SUV, and the recently facelifted EQA and EQB.
Much of the line-up will still feature dual motors, especially the hot AMG version we’ve previously spied. The Mercedes-AMG GLCs also featured a bulging bonnet, an aggressive front bumper and large ventilated brake discs that sit behind bigger wheels. AMG is sure to have made some tweaks to the chassis and lowered the ride height as well.
The new GLC will also introduce a new generation of Mercedes digital interfaces and interior design, and will be optimised to seat five passengers.
But it’ll have a tough job stealing the limelight when the covers come off in September, because its arch-rival, the BMW iX3, will also be revealed in Munich. We expect it to be a little while before the new Mercedes goes on sale in the UK, arriving in mid-2026. When it does, we anticipate that it will be priced in line with rivals such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan, from around £60,000.
