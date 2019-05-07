Mercedes has revealed the first glimpse of its next-generation design language, including a feature that will ensure you always know when one of its models is bearing down on you in your rear-view mirror – presumably in the fast lane of the motorway.

Centred around a three-panel light-up grille and an illuminated badge, the new look will appear on the electric-only Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology, which is set to make its public debut at next month’s Munich Motor Show.

The maker is calling it a reinterpretation of “one of the most iconic design elements in automotive history” – referring to its recognisable chrome grille design that dates back to the early 20th century.

The dramatic reinvention features 140 LEDs hidden behind a “smoked-glass-effect lattice structure”, powering 942 backlit squares across three separate panels. In the centre sits the familiar three-pointed star, which will be illuminated to a lesser or greater extent depending on market legislation.

According to Mercedes CEO, Ola Källenius, the front end of the firm’s cars is its “calling card”, despite originally being designed with a ’form follows function’ philosophy; its honeycomb structure’s primary purpose was to cool the big-capacity engines fitted during the inter-war period.

But what started as an operational necessity, quickly manifested into a core styling feature. Speaking to Auto Express, Källenius referenced his childhood, claiming that “if there was a Mercedes in the neighbourhood, every single kid knew which one it was”.