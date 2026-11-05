Our opinion on the Mercedes CLE

With premium coupe and convertible models like the Mercedes CLE now an endangered species, we’re pleased to see Mercedes keeping at it. It’s no token effort, with a huge breadth of powertrains available, contained in a classy-looking package that’s refined and relaxing to drive, but not especially thrilling, even in AMG 53 form. It could do with riding a bit smoother, and having fewer creaky piano black plastics inside.

About the Mercedes CLE

After years of expanding its range, Mercedes went the opposite direction here, replacing two cars with one. The Mercedes CLE arrived in 2023 to succeed both the C-Class coupe and E-Class coupe, although it’s closer to the latter in terms of size - a bit bigger, in fact. A year later, the CLE cabriolet arrived, and, you guessed it, the model served as a successor to both the C-Class cabriolet and E-Class cabriolet.

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This simplification makes perfect sense when the coupe and convertible markets aren’t what they once were. Indeed, a lot of manufacturers aren’t bothering at all - the CLE has already lost one of its few rivals since launching, with the Audi A5 coupe and convertible being discontinued.

Our expert road testers have extensively driven various versions of the CLE, encompassing both body styles and multiple engines ranging from economical diesels to powerful V6 petrol AMG models.

Performance & driving experience The CLE makes most sense when it’s driven sedately, but it could do with being more relaxing still

Pros Wide choice of engines

Excellent refinement even in convertible form Cons Diesel engine doesn’t feel like the best fit

AMG version not worth it

The CLE isn’t a car for especially keen drivers, which makes it all the more surprising just how many engines are available. There are four- and six-cylinder petrols, a four-cylinder diesel and even a plug-in hybrid. The latter is unique for a coupe at this price.