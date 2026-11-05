Mercedes CLE review
The Mercedes CLE is a classy coupe and with a plug-in hybrid trick up its sleeve, or a refined convertible
Our opinion on the Mercedes CLE
With premium coupe and convertible models like the Mercedes CLE now an endangered species, we’re pleased to see Mercedes keeping at it. It’s no token effort, with a huge breadth of powertrains available, contained in a classy-looking package that’s refined and relaxing to drive, but not especially thrilling, even in AMG 53 form. It could do with riding a bit smoother, and having fewer creaky piano black plastics inside.
About the Mercedes CLE
After years of expanding its range, Mercedes went the opposite direction here, replacing two cars with one. The Mercedes CLE arrived in 2023 to succeed both the C-Class coupe and E-Class coupe, although it’s closer to the latter in terms of size - a bit bigger, in fact. A year later, the CLE cabriolet arrived, and, you guessed it, the model served as a successor to both the C-Class cabriolet and E-Class cabriolet.
This simplification makes perfect sense when the coupe and convertible markets aren’t what they once were. Indeed, a lot of manufacturers aren’t bothering at all - the CLE has already lost one of its few rivals since launching, with the Audi A5 coupe and convertible being discontinued.
Our expert road testers have extensively driven various versions of the CLE, encompassing both body styles and multiple engines ranging from economical diesels to powerful V6 petrol AMG models.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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The CLE isn’t a car for especially keen drivers, which makes it all the more surprising just how many engines are available. There are four- and six-cylinder petrols, a four-cylinder diesel and even a plug-in hybrid. The latter is unique for a coupe at this price.
Used - available now
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Even so, the BMW 4 Series is more pleasant to drive than thrilling, but for many, that’ll be just fine. The ride suffers on models with larger wheels, but the CLE is generally a comfortable car, and one that’s fast in AMG 53 form, although we’re not sure that car is worth the considerable outlay.
None of the engines makes a particularly inspiring noise, and the diesel seems especially incongruous in this setting, even if it’s relatively refined as far as four-cylinder oil burners go
Whichever engine you go for, it’ll be hooked up to a smooth nine-speed automatic gearbox. We’ve experienced a bit of lagginess off the line from the transmission in some models, though.
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
Things kick off with the CLE 200, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with hybrid assistance. It makes 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, making for a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds or 7.9 seconds in the cabriolet. The CLE 300 uses a peppier version of that same engine, outputting 255bhp and 400Nm, dropping the 0-62mph time to a brisk 6.2 seconds (6.6 in the Cab)
The CLE 220 d is the sole diesel option, with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine and mild hybrid assistance for 194bhp and 440Nm of torque. It’s the slowest of the lot, taking 7.5 seconds to reach 62mph, although the 220d cabriolet matches the 200 cab’s 7.9sec 0-62mph time.
A leftfield alternative to all of these, available on the coupe only, is the CLE 300 e. It’s a plug-in hybrid based around the entry-level four-cylinder petrol engine but with an electric motor boosting total output to 309bhp and 550Nm. The 0-62mph time is 6.3 seconds.
The answer could come in the silky smooth 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 of the CLE 450. It’s much pokier than the four-cylinder options, putting out 375bhp and 500Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 4.4 seconds, increasing to 4.7 in the drop-top.
At the top of the range (well, sort of, as we’ll shortly explain) is the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. It uses a punchier version of that same V6, supplying 443bhp and 560Nm of torque to trim the 0-62mph time down to 4.2 seconds, or 4.6 in the Cabriolet. While it’s a fine thing in the CLE 450, the V6 doesn’t feel as natural a fit for something with an AMG badge.
The 53 isn’t a ‘full-fat’ AMG, though - it’s the Mercedes equivalent to one of BMW’s M Performance models. A V8-powered AMG CLE 63 will eventually arrive, although that’ll be more of a standalone special right rather than a conventional range-topping model. And in any case, we’ve already seen the most expensive, most extreme CLE in the form of the wild, limited-run CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|CLE 200
|201bhp
|7.4 seconds
|149mph
|CLE 300 e
|369bhp
|6.3 seconds
|147mph
|AMG CLE 53
|443bhp
|4.2 seconds
|155mph
Town driving, visibility and parking
The CLE is a big car, so it can feel a bit unwieldy in tighter streets. Light steering makes tight turns and manoeuvring easy enough, though, and all models come with a rear-view parking camera. AMG Line Premium-trimmed cars and above switch to a more sophisticated 360-degree camera.
While the relatively soft suspension copes well with bigger bumps in the road, small imperfections are picked up all too often. You might be better off sticking to the smaller rims for the sake of comfort.
Country road driving and handling
The CLE’s driving modes don’t change the car’s character much, although if you put it into Sport (through a gentle prod of the screen) the steering weights up and you’ll get slightly quicker responses from the nine-speed automatic gearbox.
It’s pretty stable, thanks in part to the 15mm-lower suspension and a wider rear track compared with the E-Class. The steering is quick enough, but it is super light and delivers precious little feedback, so you won’t enjoy throwing the CLE around, even in the AMG 53 with its standard rear-axle steering to help give the CLE some nimbleness. That system only operates up to 2.5 degrees, though, making the CLE feel more like an executive saloon in a two-door body once you reach the bends.
V6 models feature ‘4Matic’ all-wheel drive for excellent traction whatever the weather, but the rear-wheel drive models still feel plenty surefooted.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
The CLE is much better suited to long cruises than hacking along a twisty country road. With nine gears to play with, the engines settle down at motorway speeds and the sleek coupe body and excellent soundproofing mean there’s little wind noise. The cabriolet’s multi-layered roof means it doesn’t seem to be any noisier with the hood up. Both models suffer from more road noise than we’d like, and the super low-profile tyres on models with larger wheels don't help.
The roof-down refinement in the cabriolet is impressive, thanks to an extendable header rail and a pop-up wind deflector directly behind the seats (called AIRCAP by Mercedes). With these elements deployed, you can travel at a fair rate of knots and still talk to passengers without having to yell across the cabin.
You also get an Airscarf system – Mercedes speak for ventilated headrests that warm the back of your neck if you’re driving in open-top mode on a cooler day.
“The AMG 53 certainly looks the part with its angry body kit and wider wheelarches, but it’s still not that exciting to drive, making it feel a bit pointless” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
MPG & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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You don’t buy a car like a Mercedes CLE because it’s cheap to run, but in terms of fuel economy at least, there are some very frugal options.
The entry-level CLE 200 petrol does well for itself, offering up to 43.3mpg depending on the trim level, while the more powerful CLE 300 can do 40.4mpg. The diesel returns up to 60.2mpg, which is impressive, but nothing compared to the 128.5mpg claim of the CLE 300 e plug-in hybrid. Of course, what you actually get will vary dramatically depending on how the car is used and charged.
The V6 petrols inevitably like a glug of fuel, with the CLE 450 returning 36.7mpg and the AMG CLE 53 just 30.4mpg. You can knock a few MPG off all of those figures for the cabriolet.
Electric range, battery life and charge time
Available only on the CLE coupe, the CLE 300e backs up the 200’s four-cylinder engine with a 19.53kWh battery pack and an electric motor. The WLTP combined electric-only range figure is an impressive 68 miles, but around 50 is a more realistic number to expect in real-world driving conditions.
There’s no rapid charging capability here, but in the UK, that doesn’t matter much when the high cost of public charging means it’s not an economical way to keep a PHEV topped up. Instead, you’ll want to be charging it at home with a 7.4kW wallbox, which will take just over two and a half hours.
If you’re able to run the 300e largely on electric power alone and keep it charged using cheap overnight electricity, you could save a lot of money on fuel.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|CLE 300 e
|19.53kWh
|68 miles
|45
Insurance groups
The CLE sits in slightly higher insurance groups than a BMW 4 Series (which starts in group 30). The CLE 200 starts in group 35, while the more powerful 300 is in group 40. The V6 powered 450 is in group 43, while the high-performance 53 is in group 44. Oddly, the plug-in hybrid 300 e is in group 45, while the diesel powered 220d is in group 36.
The more expensive cabriolet starts in group 40 and goes up to group 47.
Tax
On top of the usual £200 annual Vehicle Excise Duty, all versions will be liable for the £440 luxury car tax supplement. Even the entry-level CLE 200 AMG Line is far beyond the £40,000 threshold.
The inclusion of the plug-in hybrid gives an affordable company car option, with the 300 e enjoying a 10 per cent Benefit in Kind tax rate for the 2026/2027 financial year. Other models are as high as 37 per cent.
Depreciation
There's disparity in residual values between the coupe and cabriolet versions of the CLE. The coupe performs better, holding onto between 43 and 52 per cent of its value after three years or 60,000 miles, while the cabriolet maintains between 40 and 44 per cent of its original value over the same period.
The figures are broadly in line with what we expect for a car like this, with the 4 Series and 4 Series Cabriolet performing similarly.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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Entry-level AMG Line cars come with 18-inch alloy wheels, interior ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, an 11.9-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and two-zone climate control.
AMG Line Premium looks like a good balance between value and equipment, adding:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- A panoramic sliding roof
- A parking package with a 360-degree camera
- An augmented reality navigation system
Next up is AMG Line Premium Plus which adds 20-inch alloys (300e gets 19-inch wheels), front seat ventilation with multi contour adjustments and a massage function, a 660-watt 17-speaker Burmester surround sound system, a head-up display, and open pour wood. Finally, the Premier Edition comes with an AMG night exterior design package, high-gloss black and carbon fibre dashboard trim, and Nappa leather.
AMG Premium and AMG Night Edition Premium Plus are reserved for the high-performance 53 version. They feature plenty of the same equipment as the equivalent AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus come with, but include four-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, and dynamic body control.
Interior and dashboard design
The CLE’s cabin has a slightly plusher, more upmarket feel than the interior of a BMW 4 Series. On-board tech is good, and the mix of materials is mostly successful, with one exception.
Inside, you’ll find the CLE closely mimics its C-Class cousin. That means it misses out on the E-Class’s optional Superscreen – with an extra display ahead of the passenger – but the C’s setup is no bad thing. It looks elegant and the plinth-like, portrait infotainment arrangement is a nice touch.
Materials and build quality
The CLE’s interior quality matches the C-Class, which is to say there’s a bit of a material mix, with sumptuous leather sitting alongside plenty of piano black surfaces that’ll immediately show fingerprints and will likely pick up light scratches in the long term. Some larger pieces of trim creak a little louder than you’d expect of a big Mercedes coupe.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
The huge 11.9-inch portrait screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display feature Mercedes’ latest MBUX system, which at first might look overburdened with information and configurability, but give it a day or two and you’ll be able to navigate through the menus seamlessly on the move.
You have to use it more than we’d like on the move, though. As is common these days, the 11.9-inch screen must be used to change the car’s climate settings, although the setup is easier to use in motion than some.
“We wish Mercedes wasn’t so obsessed with ‘piano black’ plastic trim. It picks up fingerprints and scratches really easily, and can be quite creaky in the CLE” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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No one buys a coupe expecting a load of space, but the CLE feels tighter inside than you might expect considering its generous exterior dimensions. It’s a bit like a reverse TARDIS.
Dimensions and size
With the CLE measuring slightly longer than the old E-Class coupe, it’s no surprise that it’s comfortably longer than a BMW 4 Series. It’s also longer than a Ford Mustang GT.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Mercedes CLE
|BMW 4 Series
|Ford Mustang GT
|Length
|4,850mm
|4,768mm
|4,810mm
|Width
|1,861mm
|1,852mm
|1,980mm
|Height
|1,429mm
|1,383mm
|1,404mm
|Wheelbase
|2,865mm
|2,851mm
|2,719mm
|Boot space
|420 litres (290 litres 300 e PHEV)
|440 litres
|408 litres
Seats & passenger space
Although the CLE is closer in size to the E-Class than the C-Class, you won’t notice it inside. Sure, there’s ample space up front, but back-seat passengers (especially tall adults) won’t want to spend much time in the rear. Headroom was already pretty tight in the old E-Class coupe, and the CLE encroaches on this by 10mm. The additional B-pillar means the CLE not only loses a few cool design points, but also some natural light.
Boot space
The coupe provides a useful 420 litres of luggage space, but the smaller BMW 4 Series manages to provide 440 litres. You’ll also need to bear in mind that the volume plummets to 290 litres in 300 e plug-in hybrid. This is because of the high-voltage battery pack’s location under the boot floor.
In the cabriolet, there’s 390 litres of capacity, dropping to 290 litres once the roof is folded away. In both versions, the rear seats fold in a 60/40 split, although the opening in the cabriolet’s rear bulkhead isn’t as large. Mercedes doesn’t provide a boot volume for either car in this configuration.
“Although the CLE might not strike you as an obvious towing car, all models have a healthy braked towing capacity of 1,800kg” Matt Robinson, special contributor.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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The Mercedes CLE coupe scored very well when tested by Euro NCAP in 2025, coming away with the full five stars and strong results across all individual categories. That rating also applies to the CLE cabriolet, which also includes a rollover protection system that retracts protective bars if the car senses a risk of flipping over.
Mercedes' reliability record wasn’t great a few years ago, but things have improved dramatically. In fact, in the most recent Driver Power survey, the brand finished in the top spot for reliability, and was the overall winner for ownership satisfaction. That being said, owners did find that servicing, fuel and running costs were high.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Five stars (2025)
|Adult occupant protection
|93%
|Child occupant protection
|89%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|87%
|Safety assist
|83%
Buying, prices and deals
Best buy: CLE 200 AMG Line Premium
While the CLE 200 kicks off the range at just over £48,000, it’s closer to £69,00 for the cheapest 450. At the very top of the range is the AMG 53 Night Edition for a chunky £82,000.
Things get even more expensive with the cabriolet, which is offered at a large premium over the coupe. The CLE 200 AMG Line is over £55,000, while at the other end of the spectrum, the 53 AMG Night Edition is just over £86,000.
Mercedes doesn't just give buyers a lot of choice in terms of engines for the CLE. Your heart might say a 450 to get that V6, which better suits the CLE’s image, but the extra outlay is significant.
Sticking with the CLE 200 is the best bet, although the 300 is there as a halfway house, closing the performance gap to the 450 without a big price jump or a significant drop in fuel economy, and AMG Line Premium looks like a good balance between value and equipment.
You can save by building your perfect Mercedes CLE with the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and we can even help you to sell your car.
Mercedes CLE alternatives
As a sign of the poor health of the premium coupe market, it’s slim pickings in terms of alternatives to the Mercedes CLE. The Audi A5 coupe no longer exists, so that just leaves the BMW 4 Series as the CLE’s most obvious competitor. It’s better to drive, but has fewer engine options, now consisting only of the four-cylinder petrol 420i and the six-cylinder M440i.
For a more leftfield alternative, you could consider the Ford Mustang. While Ford isn’t what you’d call a premium brand, the model name is a brand in its own right, and an evocative one at that. The engine lineup is even more straightforward - it’s just a V8, although the range-topping Dark Horse gets a bit more power.
Like the CLE, both the 4 Series and the Mustang are available in coupe and convertible form.
Mercedes CLE pictures
Frequently Asked Questions
Like all Mercedes, the CLE has a three year, unlimited mileage warranty period similar to BMW. Roadside assistance is included for three years, and can be extended by 12 months at a time through annual main dealer servicing.
Deals on the CLE and alternatives