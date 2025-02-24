However, look beyond the nose and you’ll see a boxy bootlid and thin, horizontal rear lights. These also reveal something very different to Mercedes’s current design language, with lots of thin horizontal layers making up the various functions.

Without getting too nostalgic, these could be a nod to the ribbed rear lights of Bruno Sacco-era Mercedes models from the seventies and eighties. This is a significant departure from the existing E-Class rear lights that integrate yet more three-pointed lighting motifs, and could even preview the styling ideas of Mercedes’s new head of design, Bastian Baudy.

What will the new E-Class look like inside?

The easy option is to suggest the new E-Class will share its screen with the new C-Class and GLC: a huge 39-inch-wide pillar-to-pillar display that’s either captivating or distracting, depending on your point of view.

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It stands to reason that the E-Class will feature a similar set-up, and by extension, come with a relatively limited set of options in order to dramatically change the cabin’s general design.

However, space inside will be improved, thanks in large part to a flat floor in the second row that’ll be unlocked by the new E-Class’s BEV platform, as well as more headroom thanks to the boxier shape of the roof and rear window.

How much range will the new E-Class have?

This is where Mercedes will have its best go yet at significantly outplaying its key rivals. With BMW still using the shared CLAR platform for its future i5, and Audi still a few years away from introducing its SSP architecture, the new E-Class could have class-leading range of around 450-500 miles.

We expect this to be derived from a larger battery than the 94kWh unit currently available in the C-Class, potentially around 110-120kWh in order to reach that 500-mile benchmark.

E-Class Electric models will be launched with a range of different motor layouts, including a high-performance dual-motor set-up. There’s also scope for integration of the wickedly powerful Axial Flux motors from high-end AMG models – these could breach 1,000bhp if we were to use the AMG 4-Door GT63 for reference.

How will the new E-Class fit with other models in the Mercedes range?

This is where the complexities of large, powertrain-diverse brands can become apparent. The new electric E-Class will replace the EQE and feature a new all-electric platform. However, it will look very similar to its petrol-powered equivalent, which is due for its own mid-life update in 2027.

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