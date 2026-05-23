Verdict

There are eight Experience Modes to choose from, but most are unnecessary. Rather than creating the illusion of having eight cars on the drive, MINI has simply added an extra layer of personalisation to its infotainment set-up.

Mileage: 2,842 miles

2,842 miles Efficiency: 4.1 miles/kWh

As household budgets tighten and having several vehicles becomes less financially viable, cars nowadays must be all things to all drivers – and that’s exactly the intention of MINI’s ‘Experience Modes’ that I’ve been exploring on our Aceman.

I spend the vast majority of my time in the Aceman driving in the Core and Efficiency settings. The former provides the most balanced blend of power delivery and battery drainage, while the teal ambient lighting and interface colour associated with Core mode, in my opinion, very much complements the specification of our MINI.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Flick the wonderfully tactile toggle switch on the centre console and this will put you into Efficiency mode, accompanied by a sound very much akin to what you’d hear logging onto a Windows computer. Each Experience Mode has its own unique main page, with Efficiency’s offering a gauge of how economically you’re driving. Yet rather than using miles per kilowatt-hour, MINI’s chosen unit of measurement is the animal kingdom; gentle throttle usage is represented by a fluttering hummingbird, whereas a heavy right foot will cause a cheetah to sprint across the screen.