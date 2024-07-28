MINI Countryman SE ALL4 JCW long term test: a mid-size SUV that’s actually fun

Verdict

Our MINI Countryman SE JCW is clearly not a cheap model, but it does feel premium throughout. We love the sporty styling, rapid performance and now-familiar MINI tech. So far it has coped with everything my brood has thrown at it, and with a great sense of fun.

Mileage: 3,042

3,042 Efficiency: 3.4 miles per kWh

When it comes to building a brand, few have done it better than MINI. And I’m not just talking about logos, brochures or showrooms; it’s the whole package. Ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle said: “Give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man.” I suggest that, if you drove that child in a MINI, you’d have them hooked by four. Both of my grandchildren are totally sold on our Countryman, and the youngest is just two.

The buzzwords to activate the sat-nav’s voice assistant are ‘Hey MINI’, and both children call this out so much that, last week, the infotainment set-up called time and told us it was disabling that phrase. It’s got to the point that, when the kids are playing on their MINI racer (£99 from the MINI store), they say “Hey MINI, take me to Center Parcs” – or the sweet shop, or to see Santa or wherever – before setting off on whichever imaginary trip takes their fancy. They enjoy the toy car, but it’s born from their love of the real thing.