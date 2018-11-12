Verdict

Mitsubishi is back, and the L200 means business. With plenty of kit, imposing looks, a strong diesel engine, excellent off-road ability and a long basic warranty, it has plenty of appeal that should see it reclaim its position near the top of the pick-up truck sales charts. There’s enough space inside for it to double as versatile family transport, too.

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Talk to people about pick-up trucks, and one model that still stands out for many is the Mitsubishi L200, even though the sixth-generation model disappeared when the Japanese firm called time on UK sales in 2021. But now Mitsubishi is back, and the all-new L200 Series 7 is part of a two-pronged attack on the new-car market, alongside a new Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

The reasons for the L200’s return are solid. While the truck hasn’t been sold in the UK for five years, it still ranks in the top three of pick-up trucks for sales over the past decade. In addition, truck buyers are a surprisingly loyal bunch, so the L200 has remained popular despite its absence from the price lists.

Mitsubishi’s return is timed to allow existing L200 owners to upgrade without changing brands, while the arrival of a new Toyota Hilux means there’s a brief window where pick-up truck demand is outstripping supply. Mitsubishi sees this as a perfect opportunity to launch this all-new seventh-generation model.