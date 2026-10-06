There are plenty of aero tricks dotted around, such as the subtle roof spoiler at the back, no visible door handles and cameras for side mirrors. We assume the front bumper also features active shutters and clever tricks to help the E-Space cut through the air.

We can’t see inside, but the E-Space appears to feature seating for six people and a steering yoke. There’s sure to be no shortage of space, of course, with the wheels pushed right to the corners of the car, plus at 4.7 metres long, the E-Space is quite a bit bigger than the MPV that inspired it.

Renault said when announcing the new concept: “With its iconic design and useful technologies, E-Space Concept embodies the brand’s futuREady strategy: reinventing the automotive experience by placing user needs and the in-car experience at the heart of the design process.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The full details for the Renault E-Space concept will be revealed on 12 October at this year’s Paris Motor Show, where it’ll be on display alongside the even more jaw-dropping Renault 8 Gordini concept that revived a very different part of the French firm’s history.

Curiously, this is the second time Renault has previewed the next-generation Espace this year. The R-Space Lab concept unveiled in March had a more overtly modern, forward-focused design while its interior included a wraparound digital display, similar to the BMW iX3.

In terms of the technical workings, we presume the next Espace will sit on Renault’s all-new RGEV Medium 2.0 platform, which was conceived to be electric-first, but can accommodate petrol-aided Range-Extender (REx) drivetrains to suit customers’ needs.

The new architecture should deliver enormous MPV-worthy space in a smaller footprint than today’s Espace, thanks to that long wheelbase harbouring a big battery that could deliver the magical 500-mile range figure. Meanwhile, a next-generation e-motor drives the rear wheels, which would be a first for the Espace, which traditionally has front-wheel drive.

For customers not yet ready to go full EV, a range-extender set-up uses a small petrol engine to generate energy for the battery and motor, so it drives like a pure-electric car but can travel much further before needing to stop.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.