It’s official: the new sixth-generation Renault Clio will finally be unveiled on 8 September at the 2025 Munich Motor Show.

That’s all the French brand is willing to say at this time, however our exclusive images preview what the next iteration of the massively popular supermini could look like. Certain fans of the Clio will also be pleased to hear it’s sticking with petrol and hybrid power, while the reborn Renault 5 serves as its all-electric alternative.

The key rivals for the next-generation Renault Clio will include the Citroen C3, the MG3 and the Vauxhall Corsa.

What is the new Renault Clio going to look like?

Compared to the current model, the new Clio will have a more curvy, “Latin” look. Renault is hoping to reboot the Clio’s sporty, iconic status in a bid to keep it riding high in the small car sales charts.

After successfully reviving two “legendary icons” – the Renault 5 and Renault 4 – the French brand has the opportunity to modernise the designs of its “future icons”, Renault Group’s design director Laurens van den Acker said in an exclusive interview with Auto Express earlier this year.

The Clio – which was first launched 35 years ago – is one of Renault’s three future icons, along with the Scenic and Espace, which together popularised the multi-purpose vehicle in Europe.