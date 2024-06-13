Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New 2025 Nissan Leaf revealed at last, and yes it’s an SUV

A lot has changed with the all-electric Nissan Leaf, but the new model will still be built in the UK

By:Ellis Hyde, Jordan Katsianis
26 Mar 2025
New Nissan Leaf 20256

The all-new, third-generation Nissan Leaf has been revealed ahead of its full launch in the second half of this year. And as we’ve known for some time, the pioneering electric hatchback has been transformed into a stylish, high-riding crossover for its latest outing.

The styling is inspired by the Nissan Chill-Out concept presented back in 2021, with the new Leaf carrying over several key elements, such as its unique interpretation of the brand’s signature ‘boomerang’ lights, and the distinctive wheel design, albeit an inch or two smaller than on the show car. 

Both of those were also included in our exclusive – and as we can now see, incredibly accurate – images of the new Nissan Leaf that we published last year. 

Other details include a rather sharply pointed nose featuring a full-width lightbar and an illuminated Nissan badge. There are also flush-fitting handles on the front doors, with the rear door handles hidden high up on the C-pillar to give a coupe-like look, while the charging port is located on the front left wing.

The new Leaf obviously has a much higher ride height than the last two iterations, yet aerodynamics are a key focus. The sleek body and sloping roofline will help with that, as well as making the latest model more eye-catching.

Despite the slightly coupe-esque silhouette, Nissan promises the new Leaf will be a spacious family-friendly crossover. This suggests to us that rivals will include other stylish, but less swoopy, small SUVs such as the recently launched Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3. The Volvo EX30 and Smart #1 are also potential competitors.

New Nissan Leaf 2025 - full front

Thus far, we’ve yet to see inside the car to gauge how much space there is on offer. But we expect the new Leaf to feature the brand’s new-generation cabin design, sharing lots of elements with the larger Nissan Ariya – the 2022 Auto Express Car of the Year.

The set-up will likely include the dual-screen layout and clever integration of some of the physical controls into various trim and material elements, as with the Ariya’s faux-woodgrain control panel, plus the new Google-powered infotainment system that now comes in the big-selling Nissan Qashqai.

Platform, range and charging speeds

Official pictures are relatively thin on the ground for the moment, and so are technical details. However, Nissan has confirmed the Leaf’s powertrain will include its new three-in-one electric drive unit, and the car will sit on the same CMF-EV platform as the Ariya, as well as the Renault Megane E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech.

It’s possible the Leaf will be offered with the same 63kWh and 87kWh battery packs as its bigger brother too. If so, we would expect entry-level models to offer somewhere between 280 and 300 miles of range, while long-range versions could cover more than 350 miles on a single charge. We should know for sure in the coming months.

The Ariya and mechanically related Megane both have a 130kW maximum charging speed, and we expect the new Leaf will do, too. That’s not exceptional by today’s standards, but it’s still good enough that a 20 to 80 per cent top-up should only take around half an hour.

However, while much has changed about the Nissan Leaf, we’re pleased to report that it will continue to be manufactured in Nissan’s Sunderland plant. The same facility will also be responsible for producing the next-generation Nissan Juke arriving in 2026, and the all-electric Qashqai that we know is on the way. 

Nissan Leaf through the generations

Nissan Leaf Mk1

Nissan Leaf
  • Dates: 2011 to 2017

As the world’s first mass-market EV, the original Nissan Leaf was a true pioneer within the modern motoring world and paved the way for today’s diverse range of sensible, electric family cars. The first examples were built in Japan, each powered by a 24kWh battery that delivered a range of just 109 miles. Nissan’s Sunderland plant began producing the Leaf in 2013, and a few years later, a larger 30kWh battery became available that could do 155 miles on a charge. More than half a million Mk1 Leafs were sold by the time the Mk2 was ready to launch.

Nissan Leaf Mk2

Nissan Leaf
  • Dates: 2018 to 2024

Unlike its predecessor, the second-generation Leaf faced competition from the jump. By 2018, Volkswagen, Kia, Renault and other brands had jumped on the bandwagon and launched their own electric cars. In response, big advancements for the Mk2 included an official range of up to 239 miles for the ‘Leaf e+’, plus the introduction of an ‘e-Pedal’ function, otherwise known as one-pedal driving, which was a game-changing feature when driving the car in town.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

