New 2025 Nissan Leaf revealed at last, and yes it’s an SUV

The all-new, third-generation Nissan Leaf has been revealed ahead of its full launch in the second half of this year. And as we’ve known for some time, the pioneering electric hatchback has been transformed into a stylish, high-riding crossover for its latest outing.

The styling is inspired by the Nissan Chill-Out concept presented back in 2021, with the new Leaf carrying over several key elements, such as its unique interpretation of the brand’s signature ‘boomerang’ lights, and the distinctive wheel design, albeit an inch or two smaller than on the show car.

Both of those were also included in our exclusive – and as we can now see, incredibly accurate – images of the new Nissan Leaf that we published last year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other details include a rather sharply pointed nose featuring a full-width lightbar and an illuminated Nissan badge. There are also flush-fitting handles on the front doors, with the rear door handles hidden high up on the C-pillar to give a coupe-like look, while the charging port is located on the front left wing.

The new Leaf obviously has a much higher ride height than the last two iterations, yet aerodynamics are a key focus. The sleek body and sloping roofline will help with that, as well as making the latest model more eye-catching.