New Nissan Leaf 2025: SUV styling, tech and latest details
A lot has changed with the all-electric Nissan Leaf, but the new model will still be built in the UK
This year sees the launch of an all-new Nissan Leaf, and for the first time it’s taking the form of a high-riding crossover SUV. Revealed in concept form in March, the new Leaf will be unveiled in full production form in the second half of 2025.
The new car is the third generation to wear the Leaf name, replacing the second-generation car that ran from 2018 until 2024. The original Leaf arrived in 2011 and was one of the first mainstream electric cars from a major manufacturer to hit the roads.
The new third-generation model is unlikely to make quite as big a splash in terms of significance, but Nissan will be hoping it carves out a bigger slice of the modern EV market. Across two generations the Leaf has sold well over half a million units, but its range, abilities, and sales figures have long since been eclipsed by other electric vehicles and it’s time for a refresh.
New Nissan Leaf design
The latest Leaf is certainly a departure from the last couple. Its styling is inspired by the Nissan Chill-Out concept presented back in 2021, with the new Leaf carrying over several key elements, such as its unique interpretation of the brand’s signature ‘boomerang’ lights, and the distinctive wheel design, albeit an inch or two smaller than on the show car.
Both of those were also included in our exclusive – and as we can now see, incredibly accurate – images of the new Nissan Leaf that we published last year.
Other details include a rather sharply pointed nose featuring a full-width lightbar and an illuminated Nissan badge. There are also flush-fitting handles on the front doors, with the rear door handles hidden high up on the C-pillar to give a coupe-like look, while the charging port is located on the front left wing.
The new Leaf obviously has a much higher ride height than the last two iterations, yet aerodynamics are a key focus. The sleek body and sloping roofline will help with that, as well as making the latest model more eye-catching.
Despite the slightly coupe-esque silhouette, Nissan promises the new Leaf will be a spacious family-friendly crossover. This suggests to us that rivals will include other stylish, but less swoopy, small SUVs such as the recently launched Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3. The Volvo EX30 and Smart #1 are also potential competitors.
Thus far, we’ve yet to see inside the car to gauge how much space there is on offer. But we expect the new Leaf to feature the brand’s new-generation cabin design, sharing lots of elements with the larger Nissan Ariya – the 2022 Auto Express Car of the Year.
The set-up will likely include the dual-screen layout and clever integration of some of the physical controls into various trim and material elements, as with the Ariya’s faux-woodgrain control panel, plus the new Google-powered infotainment system that now comes in the big-selling Nissan Qashqai.
Platform, range and charging speeds
Official pictures are relatively thin on the ground for the moment, and so are technical details. However, Nissan has confirmed the Leaf’s powertrain will include its new three-in-one electric drive unit, and the car will sit on the same CMF-EV platform as the Ariya, as well as the Renault Megane E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech, and above the Renault 5-based Nissan Micra also shown in March.
It’s possible the Leaf will be offered with the same 63kWh and 87kWh battery packs as its bigger brother too. If so, we would expect entry-level models to offer somewhere between 280 and 300 miles of range, while long-range versions could cover more than 350 miles on a single charge. Nissan will reveal more information later in the year at the car’s official debut.
The Ariya and mechanically related Megane both have a 130kW maximum charging speed, and we expect the new Leaf will do, too. That’s not exceptional by today’s standards, but it’s still good enough that a 20 to 80 per cent top-up should only take around half an hour.
However, while much has changed about the Nissan Leaf, we’re pleased to report that it will continue to be manufactured in Nissan’s Sunderland plant. The same facility will also be responsible for producing the next-generation Nissan Juke arriving in 2026, and the all-electric Qashqai that we know is on the way.
Nissan Leaf through the generations
The Nissan Leaf has gone from ground-breaking EV to EV SUV in three generations. Here's how...
Nissan Leaf Mk1
- On sale: 2011 to 2017
As the world’s first mass-market EV, the original Nissan Leaf was a true pioneer within the modern motoring world and paved the way for today’s diverse range of sensible, electric family cars. The first examples were built in Japan, each powered by a 24kWh battery that delivered a range of just 109 miles. Nissan’s Sunderland plant began producing the Leaf in 2013, and a few years later, a larger 30kWh battery became available that could do 155 miles on a charge. More than half a million Mk1 Leafs were sold by the time the Mk2 was ready to launch.
Nissan Leaf Mk2
- On sale: 2018 to 2024
Unlike its predecessor, the second-generation Leaf faced competition from the jump. By 2018, Volkswagen, Kia, Renault and other brands had jumped on the bandwagon and launched their own electric cars. In response, big advancements for the Mk2 included an official range of up to 239 miles for the ‘Leaf e+’, plus the introduction of an ‘e-Pedal’ function, otherwise known as one-pedal driving, which was a game-changing feature when driving the car in town.
Used - available now
Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...
Find a car with the experts