This year sees the launch of an all-new Nissan Leaf, and for the first time it’s taking the form of a high-riding crossover SUV. Revealed in concept form in March, the new Leaf will be unveiled in full production form in the second half of 2025.

The new car is the third generation to wear the Leaf name, replacing the second-generation car that ran from 2018 until 2024. The original Leaf arrived in 2011 and was one of the first mainstream electric cars from a major manufacturer to hit the roads.

The new third-generation model is unlikely to make quite as big a splash in terms of significance, but Nissan will be hoping it carves out a bigger slice of the modern EV market. Across two generations the Leaf has sold well over half a million units, but its range, abilities, and sales figures have long since been eclipsed by other electric vehicles and it’s time for a refresh.

New Nissan Leaf design

The latest Leaf is certainly a departure from the last couple. Its styling is inspired by the Nissan Chill-Out concept presented back in 2021, with the new Leaf carrying over several key elements, such as its unique interpretation of the brand’s signature ‘boomerang’ lights, and the distinctive wheel design, albeit an inch or two smaller than on the show car.