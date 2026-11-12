One of the most important, game-changing and popular cars in recent history is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Some two decades on from the Nissan Qashqai’s debut in 2006, the brand revealed a unique livery for its current e-Power model that draws on the ‘creativity, optimism and cultural energy’ of the 2000s, according to the brand.

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Taking inspiration from the time, Nissan has customised the Qashqai with a suite of unique touches. The in-your-face stickerbomb livery on the outside is matched inside with plenty of accessories that evoke so-called Y2K style, with purple seat covers, a fluffy steering wheel cover, CDs of the era and on the dash, an iPod Video – chock full of 2006 tunes. Unfortunately for those wishing to relive their youth, none of these elements is available to Qashqai customers.

However, Nissan welcomed Auto Express to its technical centre in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, not just to check out the funky celebratory statement car, but to also take a look back at how the Qashqai was developed, as well as give us an idea what the the future has in store for the smash-hit crossover.

Since the Qashqai arrived, Nissan has sold more than 4.1 million units, with three generations in that time. It was a success from the off – 100,000 sales were planned for its first full year, but Nissan achieved 164,000, with a 10-month waiting list for certain versions.