New Nissan X-Trail revealed in full as US-market Rogue e-Power
Nissan’s next X-Trail is coming to Europe with a sharp new look and tech
Nissan has revealed its next-generation X-Trail mid-size SUV, first arriving in the USA as the Rogue ahead of its introduction into the UK and Europe in the next 24 months or so.
The latest X-Trail was initially revealed at Nissan’s Vision event in April 2026, but information was limited to just the exterior design and confirmation that the US market would offer a hybrid e-Power engine for the first time. However, with this new model poised to reach customers in the next few weeks in the US, Nissan has divulged full details about this critical new model, including first images of its fresh interior.
Fundamentally, the new X-Trail is a very heavy update on the existing car, because it shares most of its key proportions with the current model. This makes it around 50mm longer than the new Toyota RAV4 and 100mm longer than the Volkswagen Tiguan, two of its key competitors in the UK and Europe.
But while its underlying structure is shared, Nissan has made extensive changes to the SUV’s design by giving it a far more contemporary look. It now more closely matches the edgy, futuristic language of other models in Nissan’s international line up, including the Leaf and future Juke EV.
Elements such as sharply integrated headlights that blend into a black grille section, and new creases along the car’s side and rear make the X-Trail look more distinctive, which is critical in order to stand out in its crowded segment.
The interior mixes Nissan’s new-generation digital interfaces with plenty of physical controls and switchgear. UK specifications are still a long way from being set, but expect a majority of models here to be fitted with a pair of 14.3-inch screens as standard. The main central touchscreen will also include embedded Google Maps and other Google services, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Underneath the screens, Nissan has listened to constant feedback from across its global customer base and retained many of the physical controls. There are also two wireless phone chargers with MagSafe on top-spec models; lesser specifications make do with just one.
It’s not yet clear whether European models will retain a seven-seater option – US models are only available with five seats – or whether there will be any significant styling or specification changes, but expect a similar spread of models costing between around £40,000 and £48,000.
One big message of the Nissan Vision event was that the company will drive forward with AI-based autonomous driving features, and the upcoming X-Trail is set for an upgraded version of the ProPilot driver-assistance system. Ivan Espinosa, Nissan CEO said: “I’m excited to present to you the new X-Trail/Rogue hybrid e-Power.”
Electrification will also take a step forward – at least for US customers used to a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol sending power to the front or all four wheels. The Rogue will get its first e-Power engine, a unit already on European X-Trails where a 1.5-litre engine acts as a generator, powering a small battery to feed either one electric motor, or two for all-wheel drive. To drive they offer “smooth, EV-like acceleration”, said Espinosa.
“By applying our uniquely powered hybrid system to Nissan's most popular SUVs, we’re making refined, electrified driving more accessible. E-4orce all-wheel drive delivers stability and control in all driving conditions,” he added.
The current Rogue hit the US market in late 2020, but the X-Trail didn’t arrive in Europe until summer 2022. If the new model follows a similar timescale, expect it to hit UK showrooms in 2028.
Espinosa namechecked the X-Trail/Rogue among Nissan’s other core models, which also include the big-selling Japanese Note, a small e-Power hatchback, the Sylphy compact sedan for China – plus Britain’s smash-hit, the Qashqai crossover. “These vehicles sustain the business while delivering scale and loyalty in the most popular segments,” said the Nissan boss.
So why the delay? For the X-Trail/Rogue, it’s the USA that acts as the model’s main profit centre, as one of the core entrants in a market that’s dominated by the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. Without new-age Chinese rivals eating into Nissan’s market share, as they are in Europe and Australia, this new hybrid-powered Rogue is primed to make the most of a still-growing market in the US, something that’ll be made yet easier with a hybrid powertrain.
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