Nissan has revealed its next-generation X-Trail mid-size SUV, first arriving in the USA as the Rogue ahead of its introduction into the UK and Europe in the next 24 months or so.

The latest X-Trail was initially revealed at Nissan’s Vision event in April 2026, but information was limited to just the exterior design and confirmation that the US market would offer a hybrid e-Power engine for the first time. However, with this new model poised to reach customers in the next few weeks in the US, Nissan has divulged full details about this critical new model, including first images of its fresh interior.

Fundamentally, the new X-Trail is a very heavy update on the existing car, because it shares most of its key proportions with the current model. This makes it around 50mm longer than the new Toyota RAV4 and 100mm longer than the Volkswagen Tiguan, two of its key competitors in the UK and Europe.

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But while its underlying structure is shared, Nissan has made extensive changes to the SUV’s design by giving it a far more contemporary look. It now more closely matches the edgy, futuristic language of other models in Nissan’s international line up, including the Leaf and future Juke EV.