The VW Polo Harlequin has become a sought-after icon, but not all special editions are winners

Producing limited or special-edition models can be something of a dark art. This sales tactic has given us some truly great cars. They can celebrate all manner of things, such as motorsport success (the Mitsubishi Evo VI Tommi Makinen), a film (the Ford Mustang Bullitt) or in the case of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45, even the car itself.

There are also limited-run versions, which are sometimes reserved for supercars or models that are difficult to produce, such as the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6.

Most of these cars have strong residual values, helped by their low numbers compared with standard production-run versions. That typically creates demand, which often results in a long waiting list.

But what of the ‘special editions’ of fairly regular cars that don’t require you to purchase several other models from the same manufacturer just to get an opportunity to buy? You can probably guess who we’re referring to here.

Earlier this summer, for example, we saw the Fiat 500e gain the ‘Giorgio Armani edition’, featuring some extra kit and a few subtle exterior paints and trims. Something tells me it won’t capture the imagination of the public in the same way as, say, the Volkswagen Polo Harlequin of the nineties. That was a difficult sell when the VW was launched, thanks to its wild multi-colour design, but has become a sought-after icon.