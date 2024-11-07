Want a fun and low cost commute? Get a classic car!

With rising motoring costs, swapping your modern wheels for a classic car could save you money, and make driving more fun.

Commuting can often feel like a bit of a grind. The early alarm calls and cold- morning starts are dreary enough, but just take a look around the next time you’re sitting in yet another traffic jam, and the insipid design of many of today’s modern cars will do little to lift your spirits. When you add in growing costs such as VED road tax and congestion charges, along with fees in low-emission zones, perhaps it’s time to add a little spice to your motoring life.

While the latest electric cars are good at getting you from A to B, many lack that special something to stir the soul and put a smile on your face whenever you get behind the wheel. Disappointingly few modern cars provide enough of the excitement many drivers, such as me, crave. So, what’s the answer?

Well, how about taking a step back in time to classics like the Porsche 944 or Alfa Romeo GTV6, or possibly even more affordable icons such as the Peugeot 205 GTi or Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1? Just imagine commuting in one of these today, soaking up a driving experience – when you’re not in a jam, of course – that’s hard to find in today’s tech-heavy machines.