Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot's 308 for the price it was 10 years ago? Get it while you can!

Stylish exterior design

Efficient powertrains

Available for up to 33 per cent off list price

Yes, you read that headline correctly. The Peugeot 308 is now available for a similar price to what it cost a decade ago, courtesy of today's Deal of the Day, which sees more than £10,000 reduced from the price of a new or pre-registered 308 for a limited time only via Auto Express’ Buy a Car service.

Wind the clock back 10 years and the previous-generation petrol-powered Peugeot 308 Allure would set you back around £21,000 when new. Now, Sherwoods Durham Peugeot is offering a pre-registered 308 Allure 1.2-litre mild hybrid with fewer than 100 miles on the clock for £21,990 – just shy of £11,000 off the original list price, or the equivalent of a third off.

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This produces a peppy 136bhp and, according to Peugeot, is capable of 62.6 miles per gallon – ideal with the sky-high fuel prices at the moment. Allure models come pre-loaded with all the essentials including digital dials, a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and a reversing camera.

Arguably even more enticing, however, is that the more powerful and generously-equipped 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid Allure Premium is also being offered brand new with a £10,370 discount by Perrys Peugeot Bury. Listed at a very reasonable £29,490, the PHEV model produces 180bhp and is capable of driving over 50 miles on electric power alone.

Allure Premium brings an upgraded infotainment system complete with built-in sat-nav and additional shortcut button screen, keyless entry and the Driver Assistance pack, which includes adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 308 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 308 page.

Check out the Peugeot 308 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…