New 2024 Peugeot E-5008 is a funky French all-electric family car

The electric Peugeot E-5008 seven-seater packs up to 400 miles of range in Long Range form

by: Jordan Katsianis
20 Mar 2024
Peugeot has unveiled its new family-focused E-5008, a more practical seven-seat version of the new E-3008. This means it comes not only with an all-new design and interior, but also that it sits on a whole new generation platform from the French manufacturer. Due first in EV form, cars will start to arrive in the UK in the early autumn.

The key difference between this and the E-3008 is its overall dimensions, and the seven-seat interior. The Peugeot E-5008 is longer, both in body (+250mm) and wheelbase (+160mm). This helps in terms of rear legroom, as well as with ingress to the third row.

We had a poke around the new 5008, and can confirm space in the rearmost row is just about suitable for teenagers or small adults, with access coming via a latch on the upper shoulder of the outer middle-row seat. Peugeot claims luggage space of 259 litres with all seven seats in place, an impressive 748 litres with the third row stowed, and a huge 1,815 litres with everything folded flat. All models have further storage under the boot floor. 

In contrast to the previous model, where the middle row featured three identically-sized seats each with their own Isofix mounts, the new E-5008 now features two larger seats either side of a narrower middle-seat. This makes the outer seats more comfortable, but removes that third Isofix point – a compromise Peugeot says its customers were willing to make. 

Up front, the dash and centre console have been lifted wholesale from the E-3008. As well as the interesting forms and materials, the tech is also high on the list of deliverables with a massive 21-inch infotainment and driver information screen. This will be standard on all models in the UK, and paired to an additional interface lower down where you can set a range of shortcuts for things like the climate control or navigation. 

The E-5008 will be launched with three electric powertrains, the first of which will use a single front-mounted motor producing 201bhp or 228bhp, connected to a 73kWh or 98kWh battery pack respectively.  

The base 73kWh battery is good, Peugeot claims, for up to 327 miles of range. Rapid charging is rated at up to 160kW, so you should be able to take the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in half an hour. The Long Range 98kWh battery is on the way, promising a headline range figure of over 400 miles.

Above this is a top-spec dual-motor variant paired to the 73kWh battery that produces a more serious 321bhp, which as you’d guess also gives the 5008 all-wheel drive. Range for this car stands at around 310 miles.

As well as these all-electric models, Peugeot will also offer two hybrids – the first being a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine matched to a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain. A more substantial plug-in model will come later. 

This is all wrapped up in some stylish new bodywork that has a more edgy and premium look than before. Most of the detailing is the same as you’ll see on other Peugeot models, such as the three-claw lighting motifs and clever graduated grille design. Wheel sizes span 19 or 20 inches depending on the spec, and both feature Peugeot’s non-radial designs. 

You’ll pay for all this premium-ness. While prices have yet to be set for the UK, we’re expecting a premium of around £2,500 over the new E-3008, which already starts from more than £45,000. To help offset that, the hybrid models should bring this price down considerably – possibly to under £40,000.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

