Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long-term test: cheap charging leaves good impression

Our Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor returned from former keeper John McIlroy’s French jaunt, just in time to miss my own trip to Germany. We used the campervan, leaving me just a few days to get used to the EV, and to play with my new charger.

With accounts set up and apps installed, it’s been an effortless transition to my first electric ‘daily driver’, along with the joy of 8.5p/kWh overnight charging!

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: second report

We find a suitably premium charger for our classy EV

Mileage: 4,025

4,025 Efficiency: 4.4 miles/kWh

We've all heard about the ‘barriers’ to electric car adoption – the costs of the cars, concerns about range, worries over public charging. But as many of these are broken down, could the next glitch on the horizon be the aesthetics of home charging points?

For someone buying the cheapest electric car they can find, this might not be an issue. But for well heeled customers about to make the jump, the appearance (and experience) of a box that’ll be stuck to their house morning, noon and night could swing the deal.

That’s where Andersen comes in. The UK-based chargepoint company has carved out its own niche with its A2 and A3 units, offering a customisable premium finish, its own installation service and a self-built app that promises integration with almost all of the major energy companies’ tariffs.