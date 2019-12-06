Porsche 911 Carrera 2024 review: base model is engaging and fast without hybrid help

Verdict

The base Porsche 911 Carrera can often be overlooked in the 911 range, but a selection of subtle yet impactful upgrades have made a big difference in this latest 992.2 generation. Now more than ever, the Carrera is a wonderful distillation of all that’s brilliant about the Porsche 911. Immersive, engaging, fast and superbly built; it’s one of the best cars on sale.

The iconic Porsche 911 has been reimagined countless times, but no matter how many different versions don the famous three-number name, in the modern era it always comes down to one model at the foundation of the range: Carrera. Opening the revamped 992.2 generation, the new 911 Carrera hasn’t picked up the clever hybrid system found in 911 GTS, but has gained a few smaller updates that add to an already very compelling package.

These include changes to the Carrera’s 3-litre flat-six engine, including the fitment of the larger turbochargers from the previous generation GTS, plus larger intercoolers from the old 911 Turbo. Power is up marginally to 388bhp, with torque rated at 450Nm.

Porsche only offers an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with the Carrera, and while it’s rear-wheel drive only for now, an all-wheel drive Carrera 4 will be along shortly. The acceleration time is rated at just 3.9 seconds to 62mph when the Sport Chrono Package is fitted (most Carreras in the UK have it), or 4.1 seconds if it isn’t. The Carrera will also run up to a 183mph top speed.

What the numbers don’t tell you, however, is how well endowed the 911 feels at all speeds. There’s no distinct 911 Turbo-like rush in the mid-range, nor the supernatural response of the new GTS’s hybrid-assisted motor; instead the Carrera feels like a solid middle-ground. A bit of delay can be encountered in the mid-range while the turbos spin up, but it’s very linear and natural.