Road tests

Porsche 911 Carrera 2024 review: base model is engaging and fast without hybrid help

Porsche’s updated 911 isn’t the most extroverted sports car on sale, but it’s probably the best

by: Jordan Katsianis
8 Aug 2024
Porsche 911 Carrera - front20
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Verdict

The base Porsche 911 Carrera can often be overlooked in the 911 range, but a selection of subtle yet impactful upgrades have made a big difference in this latest 992.2 generation. Now more than ever, the Carrera is a wonderful distillation of all that’s brilliant about the Porsche 911. Immersive, engaging, fast and superbly built; it’s one of the best cars on sale.

The iconic Porsche 911 has been reimagined countless times, but no matter how many different versions don the famous three-number name, in the modern era it always comes down to one model at the foundation of the range: Carrera. Opening the revamped 992.2 generation, the new 911 Carrera hasn’t picked up the clever hybrid system found in 911 GTS, but has gained a few smaller updates that add to an already very compelling package. 

These include changes to the Carrera’s 3-litre flat-six engine, including the fitment of the larger turbochargers from the previous generation GTS, plus larger intercoolers from the old 911 Turbo. Power is up marginally to 388bhp, with torque rated at 450Nm. 

Porsche only offers an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with the Carrera, and while it’s rear-wheel drive only for now, an all-wheel drive Carrera 4 will be along shortly. The acceleration time is rated at just 3.9 seconds to 62mph when the Sport Chrono Package is fitted (most Carreras in the UK have it), or 4.1 seconds if it isn’t. The Carrera will also run up to a 183mph top speed. 

Porsche 911 Carrera - rear20

What the numbers don’t tell you, however, is how well endowed the 911 feels at all speeds. There’s no distinct 911 Turbo-like rush in the mid-range, nor the supernatural response of the new GTS’s hybrid-assisted motor; instead the Carrera feels like a solid middle-ground. A bit of delay can be encountered in the mid-range while the turbos spin up, but it’s very linear and natural. 

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

It also sounds great, with a distinctive flat-six timbre that’s almost completely free of unnatural augmentation. In contrast to previous twin-turbo Carrera engines, the 992.2 update seems to have brought a touch more texture to the soundtrack, something the optional Sports Exhaust can build on in terms of volume, if not tone. 

The transmission is easily one of the best dual-clutch units in the business for a sports car application. You can feel the clutch engaging and disengaging at low-speeds, but it’s done with accuracy and consistency. Ask for fast responses and it’ll speed up its actuation, slow down and it’ll be smooth and clean. Take control in manual mode and you’ll find a clear line of communication between the transmission and your fingertips, so fast is the response from the paddles. 

Thanks to the 911’s rear-engined layout, it is one of those sports cars that can feel very different depending on what specific hardware is fitted. In the case of our Carrera test cars, everything except a larger 20- and 21-inch wheel option were kept off – and in our opinion this is for the better. 

Without the startling speeds possible in the top-spec Porsche 911 Turbo, or the motorsport-levels of grip generated by a GT3, the fundamental balance and character of the 911 is arguably most obvious in the Carrera. At road speeds, this can still be hard to sense – so comprehensive is the 911’s ability – but the experience isn’t muddled thanks to superb chassis feedback, body control and excellent brake feel. 

The suspension is typically firm, but it’s also rarely upset by rough road sections and rides well considering the size of the wheels and tyres. It’s most uncomfortable at low speeds, when the chassis will thump into potholes or over speed humps. Yet when up and running the Carrera has a wonderful suppleness that’s both controlled and comfortable. 

Jordan Katsianis driving the Porsche 911 Carrera20

Porsche’s PASM adaptive damper system is standard fit, and we’d suggest that the standard road setting is the preferred mode for most occasions. Shifting the dampers into firm – whether independently via the switch on the dash or through the wider-reaching Sport Driver mode – does tighten the body control, however. The steering is also about as good as modern electric systems get, which is especially useful if you stray onto a track. 

We were given the chance to drive the Carrera over the undulating and challenging Ascari circuit. At ultra-high speeds of the sort well off the menu on public roads, the Carrera’s lack of chassis toys does eventually reveal a nose that needs to be coaxed into corners and a rear end that does feel as if an engine is bolted to the bottom of it.

But this is where Porsche’s unique driving experience is most obvious. It’s a breath of fresh air to feel the Carrera’s chassis layout and balance so clearly. There’s no doubt that optional chassis systems, like rear-wheel steering or Porsche’s PDCC dynamic chassis control, make the car more capable, and therefore faster. But more fun? We’re not so sure. 

Back in the real world, though, it’s more likely that customers will appreciate the stunning build quality of the cabin, or the fact that the technology package inside is still right at the cutting edge. The 911 has lost the central analogue rev-counter, but the new fully digital dial pack is more visible and easier to navigate. There’s also plenty of storage in the cabin and under the bonnet, but you’ll need to make sure to tick the rear bench option if you want to keep it a four-seater – it’s now a no-cost option. 

The only caveat would be that despite its size and price point, this is still no GT. The large tyres generate a lot of road noise, and while it’s not exactly an MX-5 in terms of cruising ability, it’s no Bentley Continental GT either. Best regard the 911 as a sports car, then, which is good news because right now there’s no rival out there that can get close. Not unless you’re willing to drop another 50 per cent of the Porsche 911 Carrera’s base price on something much more serious. 

Model:Porsche 911 Carrera
Price:£99,800
Engine:3.0-litre 6cyl twin-turbo petrol
Power/torque:388bhp/450Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed dual-clutch, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:3.9 seconds (with Sport Chrono)
Top speed:183mph
Economy/CO2:28mpg/230g/km
Dimensions:4,542/1,852/1,298mm
On sale:Now
  • Cars
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

