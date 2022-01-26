2024 Porsche 911 facelift bids for supercar status with fresh Turbo version

Last year, Porsche celebrated 60 years of the 911. During that long run the 911 has been a fixture at, or near, the top of the sports car segment. In its current 992 generation there are certainly few rivals that come close to it and now Porsche is looking to improve on the package once more with a facelift for 2024. Launched in 2019, the 992-generation Porsche 911 range offers a wide array of options with the convertible, coupe, Turbo, GTS and, of course the track-focused GT3 and GT3 RS. Porsche has been testing the revised 911 (we expect it’ll be given the 992.2 designation) for a while and our latest spy shots suggest a full reveal is imminent. While we’ve seen the front on the facelifted 911 virtually undisguised on some other variants, the Turbo still retains a bit of camouflage. As with the current 911 Turbo, it’ll feature some bespoke design tweaks compared to the standard car. It looks like the front air intakes will be taller than on the outgoing Turbo, causing a reshuffle of the front indicator lights. The horizontal slats within the grilles aren’t as pronounced as the standard car’s, either.

As for the side and rear, we can see what looks like a new design of the centre lock wheels in front of a set of massive brake discs - which on the current Turbo S are carbon ceramic as standard. The rear retains the distinctive full-width rear light, along with the Turbo's low-level rear spoiler. The bumper still has some camouflage over it but the traditional set of quad-tip exhausts remain. We've also seen the standard 911 testing, revealing a revised bumper with vertical strakes in the air intakes. To the rear that large wing looks identical to the 'SportDesign' package you can get on the standard 911 and beneath we can see the new exhaust tip layout and bumper design. We're also expecting some different alloy wheel designs and paint options. Porsche has been spotted testing the GT3 and GT3 Touring models too. Those designs will ape the standard car's, with new LED daytime running lights. The GT3 models get a bespoke front and rear bumper and, while it looks unchanged at the front, the rear has some camouflage on it in our pictures, so expect some slight alterations there. The twin-exit central exhaust remains and on the GT3 the swan-neck spoiler looks the same. The GT3 RS was only launched in 2022 so expect the full reveal of the hottest model to arrive later. Porsche 911 facelift: engines and performance A new air intake and exhaust system could allow for more power. During the previous generation's facelift (from 991 to 911.2), Porsche increased the Carrera S' output from 395bhp to 420bhp and the GTS also received a 20bhp bump. A similar uplift could happen across the standard 911 model range for the updated 992 generation. A 911 Hybrid has been testing since 2021 and while details remain slim, we expect it to launch soon after the 911's facelift. Back in 2020, the then research and development boss for Porshce, Dr Michael Steiner, told Auto Express: "The platform is hybrid ready, and we have prototypes. I drive it myself; it's fun to drive."

The long-awaited electrified 911 will most likely be based on the Turbo model. It could also end up producing more power than the 641bhp 911 Turbo S and take over as the most potent 911 available, possibly with the GT2 moniker, depending how track-focused Porsche wants it to be. The refreshed 911 will also benefit from some chassis tweaks and, perhaps most significantly, a fully digitised cabin that ditches the current model's analogue rev-counter. Interior Inside, the facelifted 911 is expected to retain the same basic layout as the existing car. It'll also benefit from Porsche's latest PCM 6.0 infotainment system, which has just recently been updated to include Spotify music streaming, wireless Android Auto and an improved voice assistant. However, the updated sports car will move forward with a new, fully digital instrument panel, like that of the Taycan EV. The current model has an analogue rev-counter flanked by two screens, but this could be replaced with a slender curved screen that can display drive mode information, a map for navigation and a feed from the car's night-vision system. Don't be fooled by the huge central screen in the latest batch of spy imagery. We expect this screen is just for research and development use only. The next 911 could also receive an improved suite of sensors for more advanced driving-assist technologies. A raft of chassis and handling improvements is also expected to give the 992.2 sharper responses when the driver takes full control. Porsche has honed the 911's suspension and steering set-up as part of previous mid-life updates, so a returned electric power steering set-up and revised chassis settings are likely. A snappier calibration for the eight-speed PDK gearbox is also possible, although the 992.2 is unlikely to receive significant powertrain revisions.