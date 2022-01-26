New Porsche 911 with hybrid power ready to be revealed on 28 May

The new facelifted Porsche 911 is primed for its world debut on 28 May. On the big day, we’ll also be introduced to the first-ever hybrid Porsche 911 that, rest assured, is focused on performance rather than fuel efficiency.

To demonstrate this, Porsche sent a hybrid 911 prototype around Nürburgring on standard road tires with the factory-fitted aero kit, and the car lapped it in 7:16.93 minutes. Porsche says the time is 8.7 seconds faster than the “corresponding version of the predecessor model”, but didn’t specify exactly which version that is.

Porsche is keeping schtum on details regarding the 911’s high-performance hybrid powertrain but race driver Jörg Bergmeister who set that lap time, said: “We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage.”

Meanwhile, Frank Moser, who's responsible for the Porsche 911 and 718 line-ups, simply said: “This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic.”

Moser added that development of the facelifted 911 – which we expect to be given the 992.2 designation – involved more than three million miles of testing. “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world. From the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai.