New Porsche 911 with hybrid power ready to be revealed on 28 May
In addition to styling tweaks and updated interior, the updated 911 will feature a new electrified powertrain
The new facelifted Porsche 911 is primed for its world debut on 28 May. On the big day, we’ll also be introduced to the first-ever hybrid Porsche 911 that, rest assured, is focused on performance rather than fuel efficiency.
To demonstrate this, Porsche sent a hybrid 911 prototype around Nürburgring on standard road tires with the factory-fitted aero kit, and the car lapped it in 7:16.93 minutes. Porsche says the time is 8.7 seconds faster than the “corresponding version of the predecessor model”, but didn’t specify exactly which version that is.
Porsche is keeping schtum on details regarding the 911’s high-performance hybrid powertrain but race driver Jörg Bergmeister who set that lap time, said: “We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage.”
Meanwhile, Frank Moser, who's responsible for the Porsche 911 and 718 line-ups, simply said: “This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic.”
Moser added that development of the facelifted 911 – which we expect to be given the 992.2 designation – involved more than three million miles of testing. “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world. From the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai.
“Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb.”
Launched in 2019, the 992-generation Porsche 911 is offered in a wide array of forms, including the standard coupe, convertible, GTS, Turbo and the track-focused GT3 and GT3 RS. We expect updated versions of most of the range will be revealed at the same time, but considering the latest GT3 RS was only launched in 2022, the hottest model could be tweaked later on.
The updated 911 is one of four new models Porsche is launching in 2024. Also arriving this year are the new third-generation Panamera saloon, the updated Taycan EV and finally the all-new all-electric Porsche Macan that we drove for the first time in April.
Porsche 911 facelift: styling changes
We’ve received countless spy shots of facelifted Porsche 911 prototypes over the last few years, but the most recent models have been virtually undisguised, giving us a very clear picture of what tweaks Porsche has made for this mid-life refresh.
The most noticeable styling change is the new front bumper with large vertical air intake slats, which has been seen on several prototypes. The headlights look the same as before with the quad LED daytime running light signature.
To the rear we can see a new lower bumper design, new exhaust tip layout and the air intake below the rear window appears to have been reshaped to channel more air into the engine bay. One model also featured a large wing that looks identical to the ‘SportDesign’ package you can get on the standard 911.
We’ve also spotted the updated 911 Turbo out and about and we can see, as with the current model, that it’ll feature some bespoke design tweaks compared to the standard car.
It looks like the front air intakes will be taller than on the outgoing 911 Turbo, causing a reshuffle of the front indicator lights. The horizontal slats within the grilles aren’t as pronounced as the standard car’s, either.
As for the side and rear, we can see what looks like a new design of the centre lock wheels in front of a set of massive brake discs - which on the current Turbo S are carbon ceramic as standard. The rear retains the distinctive full-width rear light, along with the Turbo’s low-level rear spoiler. The bumper still has some camouflage over it but the traditional set of quad-tip exhausts remain.
Porsche has been spotted testing the GT3 and GT3 Touring models, too. Those designs will ape the standard car’s, with new LED daytime running lights. The GT3 models get a bespoke front and rear bumper and, while it looks unchanged at the front, the rear has some camouflage on it in our pictures, so expect some slight alterations there. The twin-exit central exhaust remains and on the GT3 the swan-neck spoiler looks the same.
Porsche 911 facelift: engines and performance
The 911 reached its 60th birthday in 2023, which Porsche celebrated in many ways - including the launch of the 911 S/T. During those six decades the 911 has been a fixture at or near the top of the sports car segment but it’s achieved that through constant improvement. We expect a power increase for the new car to help it stand out against the updated Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren GTS.
A new air intake and exhaust system could allow for more power. During the previous generation’s facelift (from 991 to 911.2), Porsche increased the Carrera S’ output from 395bhp to 420bhp and the GTS also received a 20bhp bump. A similar uplift could happen across the standard 911 model range for the updated 992 generation.
The long-awaited 911 Hybrid will most likely be based on the Turbo model. The electric assistance that comes with a hybrid powertrain could end up producing more power than the 641bhp 911 Turbo S, however we’ll have to wait and see until later this month before we know for sure.
The refreshed 911 will also benefit from some chassis tweaks and, and perhaps a snappier calibration for the eight-speed PDK gearbox as well. The seven-speed manual may also be retained for the even more driver-focused models like the GT3 Touring.
Porsche 911 facelift: Interior
Inside, the facelifted 911 is expected to retain the same basic layout as the existing car. It’ll also benefit from Porsche's latest PCM 6.0 infotainment system, which has just recently been updated to include Spotify music streaming, wireless Android Auto and an improved voice assistant.
However, the updated sports car will move forward with a new, fully digital instrument panel, like that of the Taycan EV. The current model has an analogue rev-counter flanked by two screens, but this could be replaced with a slender curved screen that can display drive mode information, a map for navigation and a feed from the car's night-vision system. Don’t be fooled by the huge central screen in the latest batch of spy imagery. We expect this screen is for research and development use only.
The next 911 could also receive an improved suite of sensors for more advanced driving-assist technologies. A raft of chassis and handling improvements is also expected to give the 992.2 sharper responses when the driver takes full control.
Porsche has honed the 911's suspension and steering set-up as part of previous mid-life updates, so a returned electric power steering set-up and revised chassis settings are likely.
