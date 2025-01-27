Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Electric Porsche Cayman spied for first time

Along with its convertible sibling, Porsche’s mid-engined Cayman coupe will also switch to electric propulsion

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Jan 2025
Porsche Cayman spy shot - front 3/46

Porsche has been spotted testing its next-generation Cayman, a new sports car that, like its Boxster sibling, will ditch its petrol powertrain in favour of an all-electric replacement. With the open-top car to be revealed later this year or early in 2026, a hard-top Cayman probably won’t be far behind, with this prototype revealing plenty of production-relevant details. 

The body appears to adopt the same mid-engined silhouette as the existing Cayman, defined by a gently sloping roofline and a short bonnet. Although the disguise makes it hard to see, we suspect the windowline will kick up more aggressively, as with the current car, while elements such as traditional door handles will remain in place of the smooth pop-out units seen on the 992-generation 911

We can also see a small side intake placed just behind the door, which could bring cooling air to the electric motor or battery pack that are packaged behind. This will likely sit within a futuristic panel ahead of the rear wheels, dictating aero and helping clean the airflow around the rear bumper. 

Porsche will continue with its trademark lightbar on the new car, paired with a small rear aero device which could be movable, as on all previous Boxsters and Caymans. This will sit below a new and much more streamlined fully glass tailgate that runs down the entire length of the rear towards the wing. 

Up front, the Cayman will probably share the bulk of its design with its Boxster sibling, where the traditional set of four-point headlights will sit either side of a low bonnet. The prototype in these pictures, and almost all of the Boxster prototypes that have yet been spied on the road so far, continue to use headlights that look almost identical to those on the pre-facelift Taycan; it remains to be seen if these will be fitted to the production car. 

Beneath these Porsche has fitted vertical intake vanes that are likely movable. This sort of ‘active’ intake has already been seen on other high-spec models like new 911 GTS, pointing towards the fact that the new Cayman and Boxster could be revealed in a mid-to-high performance variant first, before more affordable models join the line-up in due course.

We expect to see a wholesale revision of the interior, too, using lots of design and functional elements from the 992-generation 911. There should also be a totally new digital interface that will replace the aging, but still functional interior of the previous 981 generation. 

Yet the big mystery remains about what we’ll see when Porsche finally reveals technical details about its forthcoming electric sports car. There have been rumours that a dip in EV sales (and resale values) has caused Porsche to reconsider the future of its electric sports car, but on this evidence there’s nothing to suggest the company is turning back.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

