Long-term test: Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+
Third report: French fancy is proving fun to live with, despite minor niggles
Verdict
The Renault 4 is continuing to show it is a good all-rounder. It is easy to drive, being nippy and responsive around town and comfortable for longer journeys. Design-wise it is full of character, and it’s a practical option within the class. So far, it’s proving to be a great fit for our lifestyle.
- Mileage: 3,210 miles
- Efficiency: 4.5mi/kWh
Our Renault 4 fleet car has spent a lot of time in an urban environment over the past month, and it has been right at home. I liked the look of the car when it first arrived, and its appearance has only grown on me.
In my first report I called it more cute than striking, and that still holds true, but I’ve come to appreciate how much it stands out in a car park. It looked great against the stunning murals (right) painted by students from Bournemouth University in 2024.
The R4 is comfortable around town and easy to drive, bar the annoyingly sharp brakes. I’ve also started to use the one-pedal driving function, but because it doesn’t come naturally it’s something I need to work on. The car’s compact size also makes it easy to park, although my husband and I took a while to get used to it – probably due to the boxy shape.
Used - available now
Until recently the car gave us trouble-free motoring, but during a 100-mile round trip on a day out several minor issues popped up. The first was the tyre-pressure warning system alerting us to an underinflation problem. While this wasn’t a fault as such, when we stopped at the beginning of our return journey (to make sure the tyres were cold when checked), all four were at the correct pressure. Just before the warning had popped up we’d been unable to avoid a pothole, so maybe that activated the sensor – but luckily no damage was done.
Our other issue was the sound disappearing from the audio system. Everything else was working fine, but despite turning the volume up and down, and switching from the radio to Apple CarPlay, nothing seemed to work.
My husband was driving and I was listening to a Sunderland football game on the radio, so he was even less inclined to try to get things working using the controls on the stalk low down on the right of the steering wheel, which are awkward at the best of times.
There are also volume buttons on the top of the infotainment screen, which I was able to access easily, but even they didn’t help.
I resorted to listening to the commentary through my phone – but maybe I shouldn’t have bothered, because the match didn’t end well. However, when we next used the car, everything was back to normal. Hopefully it won’t be a recurring issue.
Despite the problems, I’m happy to report that we do have another fan of the R4. I’ve collected my friend’s son from nursery a couple of times, and although he is only just three, he was keen to tell me how nice the car was. We also had our nearly three-year-old granddaughter staying for five days recently, so we invested in our own child seat. It’s a Cybex Solution G2, which is a great option in our situation, when it’s not being used on a day-to-day basis. It’s easy to fit thanks to the Isofix mounts and uses the car’s seatbelt rather than built-in straps. There’s plenty of support for the child’s head and the seat can be reclined to make it more comfortable when they fall asleep. A bonus is that it folds flat when not in use, so it can easily be stored in the boot and even carried using the built-in handle.
The R4’s overall efficiency has crept up to 4.5 miles per kWh, which I’m sure has been helped by the warm weather – although we have been using the air-conditioning when it’s not practical (or it’s too hot) to have the windows open. We are still getting close to the predicted range, too, and we have a UK trip planned at the end of September, so it will be interesting to see how we get on then.
Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+: second fleetwatch report
Living without a home charger means regular public charging, but the R4 is proving it isn’t as inconvenient as expected
I have no home charger, so that means our Renault 4 spends quite a lot of time at public chargers – and as a result, so do I. When I’m feeling stressed, the 30-40 minutes can be frustrating, but on the whole, it’s not a massive problem. In fact, it can be great if we’re able to use the time to our advantage.
For example, we knew we had to charge up ahead of a recent trip, so we stopped at a Sainsbury’s to use the Smartcharge fast chargers. And while we added 125 miles to the range at a cost of £20.88, we were able to grab some shopping, plus the added bonus of an on-site Starbucks coffee shop meant I could grab a treat: an Iced Caramel Macchiato for the journey.
We rarely use slow chargers these days, but the following day we went for a walk at a local beauty spot, so thought we would put the Renault on charge to see how many miles we could add. It was a good reminder that if you have the time to spare, it’s a cheaper option; we were able to add 58 miles at a cost of £8.30 in around an hour and 40 minutes.
Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+: second report
EV gets star treatment after winning at our awards
- Mileage: 2,486 miles
- Efficiency: 4.4mi/kWh
Regular readers may have spotted our long-term car in last week’s special issue, because for the second year running, the charming retro-themed Renault 4 won the Small SUV category at our New Car Awards. As you can see from the main photo, it’s a real team effort to get the cars ready and the stage set for the photoshoot, and our R4 certainly looked the part among the class-leading models, thanks to its Hauts-de-France Green paint and Diamond Black roof.
When the car arrived, my husband and I felt a little closed in, which was definitely not due to the space on offer inside. We decided the sensation was caused by the smaller windows resulting from the car’s boxy shape, but we soon adjusted and there are no visibility issues.
In fact, I’m a big fan of the cabin. I mentioned the black-and-grey colour scheme with yellow accents that is used on the seats, doors and dash in my first report, but another stylish touch is the grey quilted material used on the headlining; it looks smart and echoes the quilting on the seats, but uses a softer fabric in a lighter colour. All the cabin materials are made from 100 per cent recycled items, which is a big plus for me.
It also feels spacious for a car in this class. It’s mostly just the two of us in the R4, so the back seats haven’t been used much, but my husband sat there to take the in-car driving photo on the right. He is 6ft 2in and was happy to find he had a small amount of headroom to spare and enough legroom to be comfortable.
The dash layout is simple and clear, with the 10.1-inch infotainment screen slightly angled towards the driver, and the system is proving easy to navigate. The built-in Google-based software means we often don’t bother linking our phones up for Apple CarPlay, using the built-in Google navigation instead. But linking and switching between the devices is really simple, which is handy when I’m on my own and I want to listen to music via Spotify rather than the radio, which my husband prefers.
I’m not a fan of the gear selector, though, which is a stalk mounted behind the steering wheel. It’s not that it gets in the way when I’m driving, but its indistinct black finish leaves me grasping at thin air in the dark. While it does echo a standard automatic gearbox layout, my natural inclination when choosing a gear is to go up for drive and down for reverse. Still, at least finding it awkward means I am still double-checking the gear selection every time.
The Renault 4 is also proving a pleasure to drive. It might not be as exhilarating as our previous Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce long-term car, but it handles most surfaces with ease. The steering is light and responsive and there’s enough power when pulling away and driving on a motorway. It might not be aimed at country roads, yet the R4 never feels out of its depth driving around the New Forest near our home, but it’s safer to avoid the many potholes for the sake of the car and its occupants.
The Renault has three driving modes: Sport, Comfort and Eco, and we mostly use Comfort. Eco really affects the driving experience, but is handy if you need to eke the range out. I haven’t used Sport mode, but my husband has for overtaking, and he says it makes the task easier. There’s also the option to properly embrace one-pedal driving, but we haven’t given it a thorough try yet. The brakes are still on the sharp side and are my husband’s least favourite thing about the Renault 4.
Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+: first fleetwatch report
A blaring indicator chime threatened to spoil life with the Renault 4, but a simple tweak quickly restored the peace
It’s often the little things that really get under your skin – the enjoyment of driving a smart new car ruined by the alarmingly loud indicator noise, which you know is going to wind you up every time you use it.
That’s how it felt when I started driving the Renault 4, but this tale has a happy ending, because only a couple of steps through the menus on the infotainment system is a handy option for controlling the volume of the turn indicator sound. There are three choices and mine is now safely set at low, so driving the car is a much more peaceful experience.
Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+: first report
Move over, Renault 5, it’s time for your more practical sibling to show its talents
- Mileage: 1,007 miles
- Efficiency: 4.1mi/kWh
Renault has really hit a sweet spot with its retro-themed small electric vehicles, combining competitive pricing, eye-catching looks and well-loved names.
The Renault 5 has already proven a big success in the UK, with strong sales attracting buyers from other brands, including many people new to running an EV. Meanwhile, colleagues who have seen the upcoming Renault Twingo in the flesh have only had good things to say about the cute city car. All of which added to my excitement when collecting my new fleet car, the second of the brand’s trio of retro EVs, the more practical Renault 4.
The original 4 was a bit of a groundbreaker when it was launched – it was the first family car with a one-piece rear tailgate that was hinged at the top to allow easier loading, and the first production car to have a maintenance-free sealed cooling system. It was imagined as an affordable, lifestyle car that could handle a variety of scenarios, proving comfortable and hard wearing.
Today’s reimagined version is positioned as a more family-friendly offering than the latest R5, with a larger boot and a driving experience focused more on comfort than nimble city driving. As with its sister car, there are some styling cues that hark back to the original – the most obvious nod comes in the shape of the front lights, which have a circular look achieved by framing the headlamps with bracket-like DRLs – all within an illuminated grille surround.
I went along to Hendy Renault Eastleigh to collect my car, and although there are no longer any physical brochures, it was easy to download a digital one using the QR code on the display banner in the showroom.
My top-spec Iconic+ model is finished in Hauts-de-France Green with a Diamond Black Roof which, at £750, is the only extra on top of the £27,945 list price (including the Government’s EV grant). Buyers have three trim levels to choose from (the others are the base-level Evolution+ and mid-spec, top-selling Techno+) but they all come with plenty of kit. Every one also has a quoted range of 249 miles, so I’m looking forward to putting that to the test over the next few months.
As part of the handover, sales executive Jamie Collis showed me a few features via the 10-inch multimedia screen, including the official Renault avatar Reno, which is always there to help (via ChatGPT). He’s already proving a little annoying, though.
Otherwise, we’ve found the system easy to use so far and the additional 10-inch driver display feels like a seamless continuation of the main touchscreen, with the power button between the two. There are also some physical switches for the climate control lower down.
First impressions of the interior are really good, too. Although there are some hard plastics on show, the additional black quilted textile trim with yellow stitching really lifts it and I love the plain, straightforward look.
The seats are as comfortable as they are smart, while another extra is the driver’s seat having electrically operated lumbar control, which feels luxurious given the car’s price.
|Model:
|Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+
|On fleet since:
|March 2026
|Price new:
|£30,945 (£27,195 incl. grant)
|Powertrain:
|52kWh battery, 148bhp
|CO2/BiK:
|0g/km/4%
|Options:
|Hauts-de-France Green with Diamond Black Roof (£750)
|Insurance:
|Group: 27E Quote: £1,334
|Mileage:
|1,007
|Effiency:
|4.1mi/kWh
|Any problems?
|None
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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