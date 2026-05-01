Verdict

The Renault 4 is continuing to show it is a good all-rounder. It is easy to drive, being nippy and responsive around town and comfortable for longer journeys. Design-wise it is full of character, and it’s a practical option within the class. So far, it’s proving to be a great fit for our lifestyle.

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Mileage: 3,210 miles

3,210 miles Efficiency: 4.5mi/kWh

Our Renault 4 fleet car has spent a lot of time in an urban environment over the past month, and it has been right at home. I liked the look of the car when it first arrived, and its appearance has only grown on me.

In my first report I called it more cute than striking, and that still holds true, but I’ve come to appreciate how much it stands out in a car park. It looked great against the stunning murals (right) painted by students from Bournemouth University in 2024.

The R4 is comfortable around town and easy to drive, bar the annoyingly sharp brakes. I’ve also started to use the one-pedal driving function, but because it doesn’t come naturally it’s something I need to work on. The car’s compact size also makes it easy to park, although my husband and I took a while to get used to it – probably due to the boxy shape.