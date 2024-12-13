Mon Dieu! Outrageous 533bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E priced from £135,000

Under the floor is a 70kWh battery that offers up to 248 miles of range, or enough energy for up to half an hour of serious track driving, as well as giving a low centre of gravity that boosts agility further.

Thanks to the 800V system, the Turbo 3E has a maximum charging speed of 350kW – more than three times as fast as the regular R5’s – so a 15 to 80 per cent top-up takes just 15 minutes. The charge port is hidden inside one of the rear air scoops, as a nod to the original’s scoop-mounted fuel filler.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E interior

Inside, the Turbo 3E features two carbon-fibre bucket seats with six-point harnesses, a roll cage where you might expect the rear seats to be, a rally-style handbrake lever sticking out of the centre console for executing perfect drifts, and – in the passenger footwell – the message ‘accroche toi’, which means ‘hang on’.

There’s also Alcantara just about everywhere you look, which on the model we saw features a hand-drawn, cartoon-like tartan pattern. Sadly, Renault hasn’t made a carbon-fibre baguette holder yet, but there is a kneepad for the passenger on the centre console.

That said, not everything is unique to this car. For instance, the three-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel is taken from the Alpine A290 because it already has a dedicated button for toggling between the four drive modes – Snow, Regular, Sport and Race, which activates the drift assist function. There’s also a special ‘OV’ (overtake) setting for when you need the full beans, and another for adjusting the strength of the regenerative braking.

The 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 10.1-inch touchscreen are also available on the regular R5. They run the same OpenR Link infotainment system too, with a suite of Google apps built-in, but the graphics are unique and inspired by the original Turbo’s dashboard.

Vidal told us, “we could have gone more hardcore with the interior and just have few needles and that's it. But we said no, we still need to have connectivity and a few features in there, especially if people are going to actually drive the car to a track rather than just it on a trailer.”

The bank of physical climate control switches is taken from the regular R5, while the Turbo 3E swaps the column-mounted gear selector for a stubby lever on the centre console, which appears to have been borrowed from the £15k Dacia Spring.

Another benefit of having in-wheel electric motors is very little intrusion to the boot space. While the car’s exact luggage capacity hasn’t been confirmed, it looks plenty big enough for a couple of weekend bags, or helmets when you’re heading to the track.

