New Renault Grand Captur SUV to take on the Nissan Qashqai

The new SUV will sit between the Captur and Austral in Renault’s line-up and our exclusive image previews how it could look

by: John McIlroy
11 Jan 2024
Renault Grand Captur - watermarked

Renault has no shortage of pure-electric cars on the way – from the family-sized Scenic to the ultra-cute reborn 4 and 5. But the company still needs to sell efficient combustion-engined models to customers for several years yet, and it’s going to double down on that effort in 2024, launching an all-new family SUV that will be sold alongside a facelifted version of the existing Captur crossover.

Referred to by some as the Renault Grand Captur, although it’s unlikely to carry that badge, the new creation carries the internal codename DJB and will be positioned between the Captur and the Austral on size, with a slightly longer wheelbase than the regular small SUV. That will stretch it to an overall length of around 4.4 metres – only very slightly shorter, in fact, than a Nissan Qashqai, and pretty much the same length as a Kia Niro

The new car, seen here in our exclusive image, will be designed mainly to replace the combustion-engined Mégane hatchback (still on sale in continental Europe, but ready to be phased out), while giving Renault an affordable rival to take on Chinese newcomers like the Omoda 5 and BYD’s Seal U. It’s all but certain to use the Captur’s CMF-B HS (high specification) underpinnings, and to therefore make use of its powertrains. 

That means that the 1.6-litre E-Tech full hybrid will be the bedrock of the line-up, although Renault could choose to introduce a plug-in hybrid option, technically feasible on CMF-B HS, to give the car extra appeal with transitioning company-car choosers.

Expect Renault to pull no punches on practicality with the new car, which will have to appeal to regular family-car customers until the end of the decade. It should have a relatively long roofline and boxy profile, with a sharper drop at the tailgate in a bid to improve rear headroom and maximise the available boot capacity.

Project DJB should also, in time, succeed the unloved Arkana coupé SUV. Introduced in 2020 and facelifted in summer 2023, that South Korean-built model is unlikely to get a direct successor. Indeed, the coupé-SUV Arkana – which is slightly longer than Renault’s flagship Austral, despite being based on the same cheaper architecture as Clio and Captur – may be phased out slightly ahead of its normal seven-year model cycle.

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

