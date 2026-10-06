Behold what we can only hope is the next-generation Renault Espace. Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show, the new E-Space concept puts a contemporary spin on the French firm’s pioneering people-carrier from the eighties, and could be the car that makes MPVs properly cool again.

This big retro family bus is the second time Renault has previewed a new Espace this year alone, with the R-Space Lab concept that was unveiled in March featuring a more modern, forward-focused design. Whichever direction the brand goes, we’re expecting a production model sometime in the 2030s, giving the Kia PV5 and VW ID. Buzz time to prepare a defence.

Renault’s had massive success with the rebirth of the Renault 5, Renault 4 and Twingo, so why not give Espace the same treatment. With the E-Space, the designers have proved how they can revive the spirit and design of the original, making sure this futuristic show car is familiar to fans, while at the same time evolving things.

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As you might hope with a people carrier, the first priority with the E-Space concept was designing the airy, modular, comfort-focused interior that’s supposed to feel like a living room, with various fabrics and thick long-pile wool carpets creating a cozy, relaxing atmosphere. Meanwhile, occupants are enveloped by ambient lighting and a huge amount of glass will let an equally huge amount of light in.