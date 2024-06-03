Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New £17k Renault Twingo EV being developed with help from China

Renault’s “silver bullet for sustainable mobility” is meant to arrive in just two years’ time

by: Ellis Hyde
3 Jun 2024
Previous Renault Twingo

The new all-electric Renault Twingo, slated to arrive in 2026 with a price tag of around £17,000, is being developed with the help of a Chinese engineering partner, Auto Express has learned.

Renault collaborating with its unnamed partner is meant to reduce the costs and time needed to develop the reborn Twingo, which was unveiled in concept form last year and is billed as a “silver bullet for sustainable mobility” by Renault CEO Luca de Meo. 

He was also the person that announced the Twingo will go from concept to production in just two years, matching the rapid pace of Chinese automakers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A spokesperson for Renault made it clear that development of the new Twingo is being led by Ampere – a separate company within the Renault Group dedicated to designing, engineering and producing electric vehicles for the B and C-segments.

As such, the design process and advanced engineering for the new Twingo are being carried out in France, and production will take place in Europe, as originally planned. 

Development of the new Twingo has been going on for some time now, with Renault’s Chinese partner embedded throughout the process. This was not, as some have speculated, Renault’s ‘plan B’ after talks with Volkswagen to join the project proved unsuccessful.

Indeed, Volkswagen is on its own mission to deliver affordable electric cars to the masses, with an entry-level EV now scheduled to be unveiled in 2027 – also set to cost around £17,000. VW’s efforts will also produce similarly affordable models from Skoda and SEAT in due course.

Click here for our list of the best city cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best ‘Easter eggs’ in cars
Best car easter eggs - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best ‘Easter eggs’ in cars

Easter Sunday – commonly referred to as ‘stuff your face with chocolate day’ – is rapidly approaching, so what better way to celebrate than exploring …
29 Mar 2024
2024 Skoda Octavia facelift shown in new sketches
Skoda Octavia facelift sketch - front
News

2024 Skoda Octavia facelift shown in new sketches

The evergreen Skoda Octavia’s subtle facelift will be revealed in full on Feb 14th
6 Feb 2024
Best used small cars 2024
Best used small cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used small cars 2024

Our guide to the best used small cars, covering the top second hand city cars and superminis
16 Jan 2024
Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024
Best cars for dog owners - header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024

Our dogs deserve the best, so here are the cars that’ll keep their tails wagging.
1 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face
Ford Kuga - front action
Road tests

New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face

The revamped Ford Kuga is still an appealing choice for families, but it’s not quite a class-leader
31 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…

Skodas have always represented a colossal amount of car of the money, now more so with our Deal of the Day for 30 May
30 May 2024
New Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid 2024 review: an efficient but imperfect supermini
Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid - front tracking
Road tests

New Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid 2024 review: an efficient but imperfect supermini

The Corsa finally has the option of hybrid power, but it’s still bland compared with rivals
31 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content