SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand

Oh dear. As Volkswagen Group’s former CEO Martin Winterkorn goes on trial for alleged Dieselgate-related “fraud”, those in the boardroom at Wolfsburg HQ are discussing the possible closure of some German factories for the first time ever. Yikes.

Too many VW Group brands overlap and therefore directly and expensively fight each other in the showrooms. They desperately need clearer identities and price differentials to attract a wider clientele.

To these eyes, SEAT has to be the bargain brand, offering low-spec, Dacia-bashing city cars, including reborn versions of the Marbella supermini and van. Think of SEAT as the entry point, whose cars have insurance ratings of 1-10. It matters not that they’ll be as basic (but safer than) an original Beetle.

Cupra has a simpler job: to offer affordable and fun performance cars that’ll be the Alfa Romeos of Spain. Skodas are good – perhaps too good – these days. And certainly too talented to be blessed with low price tags. But they must offer unrivalled value for money to fight off Chinese makers such as BYD.

VWs need to remain classless, durable, long-lasting, reasonably priced for the masses and more ‘business class’ than the above brands. As with Porsches they can be great long-term investments, and should be marketed as such. Models sold via VW Commercial Vehicles are too brilliant not to share. So SEAT and Skoda versions are a must.