The larger battery charges at a faster rate of at least 195kWh compared to 160kWh from the smaller one, but the capacity difference means they will do 10-80 per cent charge in almost the same time – 28 and 27 minutes respectively.

How much space will the Skoda Peaq offer?

However, offering impressive value for money doesn’t mean the Peaq will feel cheap in any way, especially the interior. As Jahn pointed out, in recent years Skoda has worked to make “the interior of our cars more premium. Not in the sense of bringing extremely expensive materials, but bringing materials that are affordable, that are recyclable, but still feel premium”.

Skoda has promised the Peaq will deliver “unparalleled spaciousness”, and to do that the zero-emissions alternative to the best-selling Skoda Kodiaq will be around 4.9 metres long. That means it will be the biggest model in Skoda’s line-up by far, and bigger than the E-5008, although not quite as colossal as the Ioniq 9 or EV9.

What will the new Skoda Peaq look like?

Since the Vision 7S was revealed in 2022, we’ve been issued a handful of teaser images, as well as a few pictures of the car undergoing testing – including around the gruelling Nurburgring race track in Germany.

Compared with the Enyaq and Elroq, the new seven-seater SUV will take Skoda’s bold new ‘Modern Solid’ design language to the next level with an even more minimal look. This includes the application of a clamshell-style bonnet and much thinner fresh LED headlights that are integrated into the ‘Tech Deck Face’.

There are also plenty of details that appear to have been carried straight over from the Vision 7S concept, including a twin-fin roof spoiler and super-slim tail-lights that extend onto the bootlid. The overall shape is close to the concept’s, too, with a very square front end and almost van-like proportions that capitalise on interior space, thanks to a short bonnet and a minimal rear overhang.

Unsurprisingly, the Vision 7S’s coach doors haven't made it to production, given that we can see the pop-out rear door handles in the usual position. The concept’s unconventional ‘six-plus-one’ seating arrangement has almost certainly been replaced by a more traditional choice of five or seven-seat options, although we have yet to get a look inside the production car.

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